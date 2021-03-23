Electric Bike Market Size, Share | E-Bike Industry Analysis by 2027

The electric bike market has shown a positive impact of COVID-19. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shared mobility for transportation is unlikely to be preferred. E-bikes are considered a safe, convenient, and affordable alternative to public transportation. Most countries are working toward boosting the usage of e-bikes through both subsidies and regulatory changes to reduce the stress on public transportation systems. Compared to other transportation systems, e-bikes are cheaper, easier to charge, and do not require huge investments in supportive infrastructure. Therefore, an increase in demand for e-bikes is being observed.

The lithium-ion battery segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the e-bike market due to lithium-ion batteries’ various benefits. For instance, lithium-ion batteries are eco-friendly, have a better life cycle, and generate more power to weight ratio than other battery types. These batteries have also shown a sharp decline in price in recent years. The effort of e-bike manufacturers to produce lightweight e-bikes has also resulted in the higher adoption of lithium-ion batteries. E-bikes in China were equipped with lead-acid batteries. However, due to government regulations announced in April 2019, the Chinese market has shifted towards lithium-ion batteries, resulting in a huge spike in demand for lithium-ion batteries in the Asia Pacific region from 2019.

Folding e-Bike is becoming a popular choice among almost urban commuters. Major conventional bicycle manufacturers are also launching their e-bike with the latest technology and innovative design in the Indian market. For instance, in the 2020 Auto Expo, Hero Cycle its e-bikes lineup, which includes a folding bike (Easy Step, a straphanger), and an electric fat bike (Essentia). Presently, the market for folding and fat-tire e-Bikes is limited in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. However, we expect the market for folding and fat-tire e-Bike to be the fastest-growing e-Bike market globally over the forecast period.