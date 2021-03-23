BIG News! CareSmartz360+ App is Now Available for Spanish-speaking Caregivers

Pittsford, NY, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Caresmartz rolled out a major update recently for its caregiver mobile app — ‘CareSmartz360+’ that allows Spanish-speaking users to understand features of the app and interact with the information displayed on different screens in Spanish.

With the increasing demand from home care agencies using CareSmartz360, the Caregiver Mobile App has gone through a major overhaul with several intuitive features. The latest version of the CareSmartz360 mobile app can be downloaded or updated from the Google Play store.

Caresmartz releases updates for its web portal and mobile app periodically to enhance the capabilities, improvise based on feedback, and upgrade functional aspects to benefit caregivers, agencies, and clients.

Key updates in CareSmartz360+

Earlier, it was uneasy for the native speakers of Spanish to navigate and use all the features of the app. After the update, they can switch the language from English to Spanish and vice versa from the profile screen. Once the language switch is done, the users will be able to view all the information displayed on different screens in Spanish.

There were times when a caregiver felt the need to record and send videos to the agency as a record of services delivered to the clients. In the recent update, the app allows adding videos as attachments right within the caregiver mobile app. However, the limitation is that the maximum size of the video is 5 MB. Video can either be recorded or selected from the media library available on the device.

Another important upgrade was the ability to add an expense up to 3 decimal places from the ‘Add Expense’ screen. This feature is also embedded in the CareSmartz360 portal to help billers and agency owners generate accurate billing and invoices.

The improved functionality offers flexibility to the users to do more with the CareSmartz360+ app. Other than these updates, the app is embedded with several other features including clock-in/clock-out timings, view open shifts, accept and mark availability, view care plan, GPS-enabled route navigation, and much more.

The app is like a personal organizer for caregivers with productivity-enhancing features for caregivers and service providers. The technology team behind it strives to improvise and enhance the overall experience for the users.

“We’ve brought a major transformation to the caregiver app this time. Caregivers of native Spanish descent will now be able to use the app in Spanish. The objective is to empower care providers with technology in the language they are most comfortable with. For those on the frontline of care delivery, the CareSmartz360+ mobile app is continuously updated with features that evolve from real-life scenarios” –James Merson, CCO of Caresmartz.

The app equips caregivers while they are out on the field to provide care services and perform key tasks as per the care plan. With the goal of enhancing the user experience, the update rolled out some more useful features.

Besides, there were updates and enhancements rolled out recently in the CareSmartz360 portal for agency owners. You can read about it on the Caresmartz website.

About Caresmartz, Inc. and CareSmartz360

Caresmartz, Inc. helps home care businesses to evolve as an established brand even with a limited number of resources that eventually lends a hand to organize and maintain records without manual inputs. They leverage CareSmartz360 software solution for automating their processes and thus, eliminating any need for diverse systems and shunning any chance of data redundancy.