Carbonate Minerals Market Shows Outlook and Analysis by Manufacturers with Regions also includes Type and Application, Forecast and Industrial Analysis to 2027

Strengthening of the supply chain particularly in regions such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa and Japan is a key focus area for players in the global carbonate minerals market due to advancement and innovation in mining technology in these regions. The suppliers in this market are giving importance to cater to the specific requirements of end users while adhering to high-quality standards of production. Manufacturers of carbonate minerals are also focussed on the advancement of mining technology for developing high grade and quality carbonate minerals for paper and pulp based industries. For instance, IMERYS Carbonates Llc has been focussing on advancements in calcite production to increase the shelf-life of papers. In a new report titled “Carbonate Minerals Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017-2027” our analysts have targeted seven key geographies across the world and have observed that the market in MEA is in the emerging stage, primarily due to increase in the development of Saudi Arabia’s mining sector. In terms of value, APEJ is estimated to account for a relatively large share in the global carbonate minerals market.

Parent Market Overview: The global demand for carbonate minerals is likely to gain traction during the forecast period 2017-2027

Demand for carbonate minerals particularly in Japan is anticipated to increase significantly in the near future owing to the increase in innovative and advanced technology in mining. APEJ ranks first in consumption of carbonate minerals across the globe. The high requirement for carbonate minerals in APEJ is primarily due to increase in construction activities and growth of the automobile industry in the region. It has been observed that increase in global carbonate minerals consumption is largely due to an increase in consumption of carbonate minerals by end-use industries like paper and pulp and building and construction. We have further observed that the overall minerals industry has been impacted by high demand in regions like MEA and North America and this demand is expected to increase by 2027.

Report Structure

This report includes global carbonate minerals market overview, which consists of market size and forecast, Y-o-Y growth and absolute $ opportunity. Our analysts have taken a 360o view of market dynamics and have also focussed on the various micro-economic factors, supply and demand side drivers, restraints, opportunities and key trends likely to impact the global carbonate minerals market. Another section of the report consists of market definition and taxonomy. Product-wise Weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) has been considered to deduce market values. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category, while bottom-up approach has been used to counter validate the market estimations. We have referred to external sources such as World Bank data and key market companies’ annual and financial reports while studying this market. Towards the end of the report, Future Market Insights provides key strategic recommendations for both existing and new market players to emerge sustainably profitable.

Market Segmentation

Mineral Type Source Type End User Region Calcite

Magnesite

Aragonite

Smithsonite

Dolomite Natural

Synthetic Food

Paint

Plastic and Rubber

Paper and Pulp

Building and Construction

Agriculture

Glass APEJ

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa

Japan

Research Methodology

Each interview is thoroughly analysed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The price of carbonate minerals is deduced on the basis of mineral type, where the average price of each carbonate mineral type is inferred across all the seven assessed regions. The market value of the global carbonate minerals market is thus calculated from the data deduced from the average selling price and market volume.

For the 10-year forecast of the global carbonate minerals market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast include the size of the current market, inputs from the supply side and the demand side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the market. In the compilation of the report, the forecasts are conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been incorporated presenting the reader with crystal clear insights and future opportunities likely to emerge in the global carbonate minerals market.

