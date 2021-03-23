Seaweed Protein Market: Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis

According to the new market research report “Seaweed Protein Market by Source (Red, Brown, Green), Extraction Process (Conventional Method, Current Method), Application (Food, Animal Feed & Additives, Personal Care & Cosmetics), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is estimated to be valued at USD 465.5 million in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 981.6 million by 2026 recording a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The shift towards more nutritional food options have increased the demand for seaweed derived food products across the globe. Seaweeds or macroalgae are a rich source of protein and contain all sources of essential amino acids at various concentrations. They act as a suitable alternative for vegan consumers and for those who are allergic to dairy whey protein and eggs. The protein content in some seaweed are similar to those of traditional protein sources such as egg, meat, milk, and soybean. The yield of protein is higher from seaweeds when compared to terrestrial crops, such as wheat, soybean, and pulse legumes.

The red seaweed segment, by source is projected to account for the largest share, during the forecast period.

Red seaweeds have almost 47% weight of dry matter. In this regard, the crude protein content of genera Pyropia (dulse) and Porphyra (nori) is comparable with that of high protein plant foods such as soy. The most significant species of red seaweeds that contain higher protein levels are Porphyra (47% of dry mass), and Palmaria palmata (35% of dry mass). Porphyra tenera and Palmaria palmata are among the highest consumed species of seaweed in Asia, as well as Western countries, due to their high protein content and their delectable flavour.

The food segment, by application is projected to account for a major share in the market during the forecast period

Although the consumption of seaweed in humans is currently in developing stage, especially in Western countries, the high protein content and favorable essential amino acid profile make seaweed a promising source of protein that has huge potential in the coming future. Seaweed has been successfully incorporated as a functional ingredient into several foods at the laboratory scale.

The conventional method segment is projected to account for a major share in the market during the forecast period

Conventional methods of seaweed protein extraction include physical processes, enzymatic hydrolysis, and chemical extraction methods. While physical methods include aqueous treatment, and osmotic stress; enzymatic hydrolysis includes disrupting the algal cell wall and then combining multiple extraction methods to obtain the protein content.

The Asia pacific region is projected to account for a major share in the market during the forecast period

The largest market share of Asia Pacific is attributed to the expansion of the seaweed industry in Asian countries such as China, Indonesia, South Korea, and the Philippines, owing to factors such as raw material availability, favorable climatic conditions for the production of seaweeds, and availability of cheap labor.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading seaweed protein manufacturing companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as CP Kelco U.S., Inc. (US), Algaia (France), Gelymar (South Africa), Seasol (South Africa), Compo Expert GmBH (Germany), Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (China), and Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co. Ltd. (China).