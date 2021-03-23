Asia Pacific is Projected to Account for the Largest Market Size in Cotton Processing Market

The Cotton Processing Market is estimated at USD 59.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2023, to reach USD 72.6 billion by 2023. The increase in demand in the textile industry, adoption of cottonseed meal as feed for ruminants, and the rising number of surgeries and operations have been propelling the consumption of cotton, leading to the rising demand for cotton processing globally.

The market is segmented, on the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the cotton processing market throughout the forecast period. Some factors influencing this dominance in the market include the rising textile industry, consumer goods, and animal feed.

Rising chronic diseases and accidents along with increasing hygiene concerns among consumers have given rise to the consumption of processed cotton. Moreover, the technological advancements to increase the productivity is also propelling the market further.

Furthermore, growing concerns about hygiene and technological advancements in the healthcare sector in developing countries have led to an increase in the consumption of raw cotton, which, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for cotton processing solutions and equipment.

Key players identified in cotton processing market include Lummus Corp (US), Bajaj Steel Industries Limited (India), Nipha Exports Private Limited (India), Shandong Swan Cotton Industrial Machinery Stock Co., Ltd. (China), Cherokee Fabrication (US), Reiter (Switzerland), and Toyota Industries (Japan).

Key players are focusing on increasing their presence through undertaking investments and expansions and developing products specific to consumer preferences in these regions. These companies have a strong presence in Asia Pacific and North America.

