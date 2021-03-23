Digital Migraine Treatment Device Market – Global Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast till 2031

The occurrence of spasmodic headache is termed as a medical condition called as migraine. The onset of migraine is generally experienced by approximately 15% of the world population. The symptoms include mild to severe headache and issues pertaining sensitivity to light and sound.

The expensive dependence on pharmaceutical drugs and therapies which are invasive, impeding with the implants, causing overuse and associated side effects. While the current treatments include triptans and ergots patients are shifting towards more specific digital migraine treatment devices.

Neuromodulation is primarily the technology driving the patients towards the growth of the digital migraine treatment devices. The USFDA gave de novo clearance to Thranica’s Nevirio Migra, a smartphone connected device giving other manufacturers an aspiration to enter the untapped markets.

Digital Migraine Treatment Device Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing prevalence of migraine and increasing level of awareness in target patient population is one of the most important factors responsible for the growth of digital migraine treatment devices market. Increasing geriatric population is also expected to increase the growth of digital migraine treatment devices market.

Disruptive technologies happen to exist with the changing trends and it is evident from the clinical trials and volunteer feedback that the digital migraine treatment devices being less invasive is likely to increase the acceptance. The efficacy and drug-free nature makes the reliability one of the pluses that is expected to drive the growth of digital migraine treatment devices.

The unmet needs coupled with novel technology based device is expected to amplify manufacturing of digital migraine treatment devices. The de novo pathway sanctioned by the USFDA to speedily make the digital migraine treatment devices available in the market is anticipated for the entry of new players who were already working on the neuromodulation based digital migraine treatment devices.

Digital Migraine Treatment Device Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Digital Migraine Treatment Devices market can be segmented on the basis of the technology, end user, and geography.

Based on the technology, the global digital migraine treatment devices market is segmented as:

Supraorbital stimulation digital migraine treatment devices

Vagus nerve stimulation digital migraine treatment devices (VNS)

Single-pulse transcranial magnetic stimulation digital migraine treatment devices (sTMS)

Occipital nerve stimulation digital migraine treatment devices (ONS)

Based on end user, the global digital migraine treatment devices market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Pharmacies

Digital Migraine Treatment Device Market: Overview

Based on the technology utilized, the digital migraine treatment devices have been segmented into supraorbital stimulation digital migraine treatment devices, Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) digital migraine treatment devices, single-pulse transcranial magnetic stimulation digital migraine treatment devices and occipital nerve stimulation digital migraine treatment devices.

Supraorbital stimulation digital migraine treatment devices are expected to hold the maximum revenue share in the digital migraine treatment devices market. Based on the end user, the digital migraine treatment devices market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and pharmacies. Hospitals are expected to hold the maximum revenue share in the digital migraine treatment devices market.

Digital Migraine Treatment Device Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global digital migraine treatment devices market is segmented into seven regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA. North America is expected to be a dominant market in the global digital migraine treatment devices market because of the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and availability of advanced healthcare facilities.

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant growth rate of digital migraine treatment devices market. The digital migraine treatment devices market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the presence of a large population. Europe is also expected to hold a large revenue share in the digital migraine treatment devices market owing to the increasing R&D funding and increasing healthcare awareness.

Digital Migraine Treatment Devices Market: Key Players

There are few key players operating in the digital migraine treatment devices market like Theranica Bio-Electronics LTD, electroCore, Inc., Cirrus Healthcare Products, Cefaly Technology, eNeura Inc., Prolivio and Neuros Medical.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

