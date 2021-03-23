Clarithromycin Market Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis & Forecast till 2031

Clarithromycin belongs to class of macrolide antibiotics. Clarithromycin is an antibiotic derived from erythromycin which is used in the treatment of certain bacterial infections, including lung infection, bronchitis, and ear infections, sinuses, skin infection and infection in the throat. Its antimicrobial activity prevents the growth of bacteria. The antibiotic is used in combination with other medications to prevent H. pylori, a bacterium that causes stomach ulcers. Clarithromycin comes as a tablet and also in as suspension (liquid) form to taken orally. Clarithromycin is consumed largely over the global and was the second most consumed drug in Canada in 2014.

Clarithromycin is prescribed for number of treatments for tonsillitis and pharyngitis, bronchitis, pneumonia, Helicobacter pylori Infection. Clarithromycin drug is an antibiotic which is used against wide range of organisms like H. parainfluenzae, Moraxella catarrhalis, Staphylococcus aureus, S. pneumoniae, and S. pyogenes, Haemophilus influenzae, many anaerobic bacteria, some mycobacteria, Mycoplasma, Ureaplasma, Chlamydia, Toxoplasma, and Borrelia, C. pneumoniae and M. pneumoniae. Clarithromycin has also been popular to treat lung infection caused by Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) in HIV carriers.

Global Clarithromycin Market: Drivers and Restraints

Clarithromycin can be taken by all age groups – adults and children and hence the global market for Clarithromycin is wide. Clarithromycin is a generic drug used fight bacteria affecting skin and respiratory infections making the global Clarithromycin market even vaster. Clarithromycin is particularly popular in individuals possessing penicillin allergy. However, clarithromycin is ineffective during cold, flu or other viral infection. Clarithromycin is recommended to not consume clarithromycin by patients who are allergic to chemically-related macrolide antibiotics or certain antibiotics, such as erythromycin. Clarithromycin may be taken by adult in dose 250-500 mg of immediate release tablets after meal twice daily.

Global Clarithromycin Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global clarithromycin market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, and the end user.

Based on product type, the global clarithromycin market is segmented as:

Tablet

Capsule

Suspension

Based on application, the global clarithromycin market is segmented as:

Dermatology

ENT

Pediatric

Thoracic & Cardiovascular

Pulmonary Medicine

Based on the end user, the global clarithromycin market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Clinics

Ecommerce

Others

Global Clarithromycin Market: Overview

Clarithromycin is majorly used in treatment of ulcers caused by H. pylori which largely affect the population worldwide. Ninety percent of ulcers are caused by H. pylori and approximately 500,000 – 850,000 new cases of ulcer disease are registered each year affected all age groups according to CDC. As there is no vaccine available, the global market for clarithromycin is estimated to foresee expansion. The expansion global market for clarithromycin is escalating in spite of the several drawbacks including side effects, restriction of usage by individuals suffering from certain diseases and allergies to erythromycin. Although, majority of the products are introduced in the generic antibiotic market and thus there exists a high competition among local and regional players, due to high prevalence of ulcers by H. pyroli high demand for clarithromycin could be predicted. Drug Store distribution channel is expected to contribute high share in the global clarithromycin market as it is the most accessible channel and majority of patients are recommended.

Global Clarithromycin Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global clarithromycin market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global clarithromycin, owing to the presence of plethora of pharmaceutical companies. The global clarithromycin market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, due to the expansion of product offerings by key players and worldwide demand of the drug. Europe is expected to have the second-largest share in the global clarithromycin market throughout the forecast period owing to the research in applications of clarithromycin.

Global Clarithromycin Market: Key Players

Major international manufacturers leading in the clarithromycin Market are Abbvie, Abbott, West-Ward Pharms, Actavis Labs Fl Inc., Sun Pharm Inds, Mylan, Mayne Pharma, Apotex Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Ltd, Teva, Sandoz & Wockhardt.and many others.

