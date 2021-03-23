Memory Foam Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Till 2031

Memory foam is also referred to as low-resilience or viscoelastic polyurethane foam. Memory foam is majorly composed of polyurethane and other additives that increase the viscosity and density of the final product. Memory foam is characterized by its ability to recover to its initial shape and size after the removal of pressure and hence the nomenclature derived from this property. The property of elasticity of memory foam is a resultant of the open foam bubbles that create an open matrix for the air to move through.

Click HERE To get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)

@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4034

Memory Foam Market Dynamics

Memory Foam Market Drivers

The demand for memory foam is expected to boom in coming years owing to the level of comfort that products made from memory foam offer. The products made from memory foam such as mattresses can mold perfectly to bodies of any shape or size that envelops the consumer into an ideal blend of comfort and support. Also, memory foam is popular for shock absorption, and for being light-weight. Another end use segment which is rapidly gaining traction in use of memory foam is its design in sports shoes soles and surrounding chassis making it extremely lightweight as well as robust in high athletic activities.

With economic development across the geographies, the growth in working population is immense. After seven to nine hours of working, the preference for highly comforting, relaxing and stress relieving mattresses and other consumers goods is significantly high among the working population of urban areas. As a consequence, the demand for comforting consumer goods such as memory foam mattresses, pillows and cushions is expected to increase. Consequently, the propensity of consumers to spend more on such consumer goods has increased drastically. This is further boosted by healthy level of consumer spend in luxury items where quality and durability of the product is more important than the price. The demand for memory foam is expected to grow further with the growing population and the increasing rates of urbanization across the geographies.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here

@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4034

Memory Foam Market Restraints

One of the factor that potentially restrains the sales of the global memory foam market include the high price of the product. Memory foam mattresses are considered to be luxury and lavish products that are consumed majorly by the high earning population of the society. Furthermore, the durability of the memory foam is less. In other words, memory foam loses its ability to recover its shape and size with time.

Memory Foam Market Trends

As the number of players in the production of consumer goods is increasing, the number of manufacturers in memory foam market is growing at a significant rate. Furthermore, the intensity of competition among of the players of the global memory foam market is significantly high. Continuous efforts by memory foam manufacturers are being channeled towards improved prototypes of the product consisting of superior properties at an affordable price.

Memory Foam Market Segmentation

The global memory foam market has been segmented into different segments based on density, types and applications of memory foam.

On the basis of density, the global memory foam market is be segmented as:

Standard density (5 to 6 pounds per cubic foot)

Ultra-High Density (18 to 30 pounds per cubic foot)

On the basis of type, the global memory foam market is be segmented as:

Traditional

Gel-Infused

Plant-Based

On the basis of applications, the global memory foam market is be segmented as:

Insoles

Pillows and Mattresses

Padding

Transportation

Others

Navigate Here to get a TOC of the Report

@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4034

Memory Foam Market Participants

Some of the market key Memory Foam market participants identified across the value chain of global Memory Foam market that include manufacturers operating at national or international levels and suppliers are as follows:

Foam Factory, Inc. Innocor, Inc. FXI Future Foam Sinomax USA Inc. Adetex Foam Group Suzhou Isante Home Co., Ltd. Adams Foam Elite Comfort Solutions Pittsburgh Plastics Manufacturing Inc. Pinnacle Products International LLC

Memory Foam Market Regional Outlook

The consumption of memory foam for the production of consumer goods is expected to be prominent in developed regions such as North America and Europe. Economic development in countries such as China, India and Brazil is expected to result in moderate volumes of consumption of memory foam in regions such as East Asia, South Asia and Latin America. Lesser but considerable amount of consumption of memory foam is expected to be in regions such as Oceania and Middle East and Africa.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Memory Foam research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as density, type, and application.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Memory Foam report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

About Fact.Mr:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com