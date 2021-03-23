CBD Skin Care Market Size and Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global CBD skin care market is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025, registering a 32.9% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025. Increasing awareness related to the healing properties of CBD infused beauty products is majorly driving the market growth.

The CBD infused beauty products can be used for all types of skin, as it is very effective and safe. The people who are facing acne, dryness, inflammation, and sensitivity problems will greatly benefit from these products as CBD based beauty products help to heal the breakouts and eczema flare-ups. This product has an anti-oxidant property which helps to reduce the pain of inflammatory skin and also helps to prevent aging signs problems.

EU cosmetic ingredient database projected that hemp-infused oil can be used as a surfactant cleanser, emollient, and skin conditioning agent. Hemp molecules are easy to absorb in the skin and give healthy results, thereby, expected to drive the CBD skin care market growth during the forecast period.

In 2018, hemp-based skincare held the largest market share of over 62.0% due to a high source of fatty acid content. These products help in soothing and rejuvenating the dull and damaged skin which is expected to boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Among types, the CBD based oils segment accounted for the largest market share of over 40.0%, in 2018. This product is gaining traction among consumers owing to its anti-inflammatory property. Moreover, it helps to reduce acne, wrinkle-prone, and other skin problems like signs of aging and wrinkles.

In 2018, North America held the largest market share of more than 40.0% and expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for CBD infused beauty products and the legalization of marijuana in Canada and U.S. have driven the regional market growth. Around 33 states in the U.S. and the district of Colombia have legalized cannabis, thereby, North America is expected to register significant growth rate over the forecast period. In addition, the presence of leading market players are projected to boost regional growth in the next few years.

The global CBD skin care market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.9% over the forecast period and expected to reach a value of USD 1.7 billion by 2025

Hemp based products has generated a revenue of USD 147.0 million, in 2018.

North America accounted for largest market share of more than 40.0% in 2018, owing to high demand and legalization of cannabis in U.S. and Canada.

Impact of COVID-19

CBD skin care market has been negatively impacted due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Government across many countries have legalized the usage of marijuana. Therefore, disruptions in raw material supplies have hampered the market growth to some extent due to government restrictions for foreign trade across the globe.

On the other hand, in North America, legalization for marijuana is increasing demand for CBD skincare to some extent, as people are shifting towards natural and organic skin care products. Therefore, the demand for CBD-based skin care products from U.S. and Colombiais expected to witness steady growth in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, increasing shift towards purchasing beauty products from online channels is expected to surge CBD skin care product demand post pandemic.

Global CBD Skin Care Market: Key Players

Cannuka LLC, Endoca LL, Leef Organics, Elixinol Global Limited, Kapu Maku LLC, Kiehl’s LLC, VERTLYBALM, Lord Jones, and Medical Marijuana Inc.

