Magtein Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and KeyTrends & Forecast Till 2031

With the increased focus of the personality development and better lifestyle preferences, the consumers are embracing the philosophy of “Sound mind in sound body”. As seen in the recent past, consumer behavior is turning towards enhancement of the body with focused nutrition.

One of the key change is towards the usage of nootropics. Magtein is one of the newest emerging nootropic. Patented by Magceutics, Inc., ADIP is the sole distributor for Magtein in the global market. With the acceptance of Magtein as one of the dietary supplement, the increase in usage of Magtein can be expected in the forecast period.

Increased Magnesium Supplement Sale to amplify position of magtein

Recent researches have shown that majority of the American population rarely meets the needed daily nutritional index. Magnesium is one of the most important mineral that should be part of daily nutritional intake. With the increasing research on magtein by health fanatics, there has been noticeable preference of magnesium supplements in the market.

Magtein has been through many clinical trials and is proven to have better efficacy than the magnesium supplements available in the market. This will augment the position of magtein as one of the one of the leading magnesium supplements. The magtein supplement is still in the early stage of awareness. With the increasing awareness of the nootropic supplements, magtein is likely to emerge as a strong contender with the established nootropics.

Awareness of Brain health

The focus of the dietary supplements industry has been focused towards development of supplements that enhance individual nutritional profiles and boost performance. This has amplified the development of nootropics. Magtein has been tailored to boost the magnesium levels in the brain.

The clinical trials on magtein have shown to boost executive function and in turn increase overall cognitive functions of the brain. The stigma involved with the usage of dietary supplements has still been evident in the ASEAN economies. The consumers in these regions have shown the tendency of consumers to prefer traditional dietary supplements to maintain their health. But the lack of proper measurement of efficacy of the traditional medicine is still being researched. Nootropics are still in the stage of product introduction in these regions. The increasing awareness of the benefits involved with dietary supplements will increase the potential of magtein in South Asia and Middle East & Africa.

Changing Perceptions of Non-GMO Neutraceuticals

As per the studies carried out on brain health, research has shown that the brain growth peaks around the age of 25. After the peak growth for the brain has reached, the reduction in efficiency can be seen in the following decades. The major cause of the reduced efficiency is due to the loss of neurons, reduced plasticity and reduced synaptic density. The rate of decrease is accelerated after the age of 40. This translates into the loss of nearly 5% pre decade can be observed. Proper maintenance of the body and special attention to the dietary nutrition can alter the loss rate in positive way. As established in the clinical trial, magtein has shown high efficacy and boost the executive functions of the brain. The preference of the consumers towards non-GMO supplements has been rising, as seen in the recent past. Magtein being a non-GMO compound, is expected to play an important role in the neutraceuticals market.

Now Foods, Source Naturals, Vitacost, Life Extension, Nutridyn and NutriKey are some of the key suppliers of magtein supplements in the market. Magtein used by these companies is sourced via AIDP. The companies are responsible for using the source material and adding other nutrients, like B-12 among others. The magtein supplements are directly available on the online retail stores and specialty retail pharmacies. The magtein supplements are also available in some of the supermarkets like Walmart.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of Magtein. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

