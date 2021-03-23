Natural Household Cleaners Market Growth and Cost Structure Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global natural household cleaners market size is projected to touch USD 7.8 billion by the 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% through the forecast period of 2019-2025. Increasing concerns regarding usage of toxic chemicals like ammonia, triclosan, phthalates, and parabens in conventional home cleaning products is anticipated to propel the market demand of natural household cleaning products. Further, governments across the world are taking initiatives to ban usage of hazardous chemicals in household cleaners to prevent contamination of the environment and thereby, promote the usage of these products as natural alternatives in the coming years.

Surface cleaners dominated the market with over 50% share in the total revenue in 2018. Major players in the industry like Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Unilever, Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa, and The Procter & Gamble Company are introducing new products for capturing a large consumer base. For example, Tesco PLC, a retailer giant has introduced “Tesco Eco Active”, in February 2018, consisting of a large number of plant-based house cleaning products in order to promote eco-friendly products in U.K.

North America is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period. In the last few years, major companies of the industry have adapted strategies like developing new products, expanding production capacity, and mergers & acquisitions for meeting the rising demand of natural house cleaners in this region. For example, AIEn USA in 2019, launched a new eco-friendly line of household cleaning products under the name “Art of Green” that is 98 percent naturally derived and consists of multipurpose cleaning spray and multipurpose wipes.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

On the basis of product, surface cleaners accounted for majority of the share in the natural household cleaner market i.e., over 50% in 2018

The kitchen application segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period.

The presence of domestic and international players makes the market highly competitive in nature.

Global Natural Household Cleaners Market: Key Players

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc; Unilever; Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa; The Procter & Gamble Company; S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.; Godrej Consumer Products Limited; Earth Friendly Products; and Kao Corporation.

