U.S. E-cigarette And Vape Market Demand, Value Chain Analysis and Key Buying Criteria, 2025

The U.S. E-cigarette And Vape Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The U.S. e-cigarette and vape market size is projected to be USD 18.5 billion by 2025. The market is likely to register over 24% CAGR during the forecast years, as per a new study by Million Insights. E-cigarette and vape are known to protect against direct exposure to smoke and offer an alternative to conventional cigarettes. This benefit has led to a rise in the number of millennials in the U.S preferring this over conventional cigarettes.

Key Players:

Reynolds American Inc.

Imperial Brands

Altria Group, Inc.

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Philip Morris International

International Vapor Group

British American Tobacco

Nicquid

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co., Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

Owing to the increasing demand, market players are estimated to speed up their research and development operation, which in turn, is projected to drive the market further. Batteries operate E-cigarette and vaping devices and it releases vaporized nicotine for inhaling. It gives a similar feeling as a smoking regular cigarette; however, direct smoke inhalation is not involved here.

Moreover, companies are focusing on introducing customized products to attract millennials consumers. Owing to the availability of e-cigarette in various flavors, several consumers are preferring e-cigarette over the conventional cigarette. However, stringent regulations pertaining to consumption of e-cigarette in the United States is likely to hamper the e-cigarette and vape market growth.

Product Outlook:

Disposable

Rechargeable

Modular Devices

Component Outlook:

Atomizer

Vape Mod

Cartomizer

E-liquid

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Online

Retail Store Convenience Stores Drug Stores News Stands Tobacconist Specialty E-cigarette Stores



Based on the distribution channel, the retail store is likely to emerge as the dominant segment by 2025. Retail stores, also known as vape shops, allow consumers to check different flavors available. Customer prefers these shops owing to instant availability. In the recent past, there has a significant rise in the number of vape shops in the country.

On the other hand, the online segment is likely to register the maximum growth over the next six years. Owing to the stringent regulation regarding sales and distribution through retail store, online stores are gaining popularity. Additionally, social media sites are used to promote e-cigarettes, which in turn, further attract online sales. Buyers looking for bulk orders find online platforms suitable. In addition, wide product availability on online platforms drives its growth.

