Non-dairy Yoghurt Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2019-2029

Plant-based dairy alternatives have been enjoying immense success since the advent of the concept of veganism. With a mounting number of consumers adopting vegan lifestyle, the demand for plant-based substitutes for animal-derived food products including dairy products is increasing rapidly. Consequently, most food manufacturers are entering the vegan foods industry to introduce vegan alternatives for most dairy products such as yogurt.

The global market for non-dairy yogurt is growing rapidly with global dairy brands making their debut in the market with their innovative plant-based yogurt products in innovative flavours. Apart from the adoption of unusual and attractive plant-based flavours, making use of nutritional ingredient to improve nutritional values of non-dairy yogurt is also expected to gain popularity as a strategy to win in this market.

Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Analysis 2019 – 2029

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) “Non-Dairy Yogurt Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the non-dairy yogurt market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Non-Dairy Yogurt Market: Segmentation

The global non-dairy yogurt market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Product

Soy Yogurt

Almond Yogurt

Coconut Yogurt

Oats Yogurt

Rice Yogurt

Pea Yogurt

Others

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Form

Drinkable Yogurt

Spoonable Yogurt

Flavor

Plain/Unflavored

Flavored

Sales Channel

B2B (HoReCa & Other Food Services)

B2C Modern Grocery Retailers Hypermarket/ Supermarket Convenience Store Specialty Store Online Retailers Wholesalers Other Retail Forms



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Global Economic Outlook

The report commences with the global economic outlook, which depicts the world GDP in the key countries and trade penetration of various distribution channels in countries. The effect of these parameters on the non-dairy yogurt market is analyzed.

Chapter 02 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the non-dairy yogurt market includes the market country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment and the recommendations on the global non-dairy yogurt market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the non-dairy yogurt market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the non-dairy yogurt market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the non-dairy yogurt market report.

Chapter 03 – Global Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Overview

The associated industry assessment of the non-dairy yogurt market is also carried out such as market trends, market dynamics, trade analysis, and supply and value chain. The consumer perception on non-dairy yogurt are explained in the segments consumer survey analysis and social media sentiment analysis of this chapter. This also highlights price point assessment by raw material, the average price of different raw materials of non-dairy yogurt in different regions throughout the globe and its forecast till 2029. The factors influencing the prices of the non-dairy yogurt are also explained in this section.

Chapter 04 – Global Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Analysis and Forecast 2014-2029

This chapter explains how the non-dairy yogurt market will grow across the globe in various segments. Based on product type, the non-dairy yogurt market is segmented into soy yogurt, almond yogurt, coconuts yogurt, oats yogurt, rice yogurt, pea yogurt, and others. Based on nature, the non-dairy yogurt market is segmented into organic and conventional. Based on forms the non-dairy yogurt market is segmented into drinkable and spoonable. Based on flavors the non-yogurt market is segmented in plain/unflavored and flavored. Based on sales channel non-dairy yogurt market is segmented into B2B and B2C. Based on region the non-dairy yogurt market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 05 – North America Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America non-dairy yogurt market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end-users and countries in North America.

Chapter 06 – Latin America Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America non-dairy yogurt market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the non-dairy yogurt market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Argentina and Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 07 – Europe Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the non-dairy yogurt market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, the U.K, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, Nordic and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 08 – East Asia Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Greater China, Japan, and South Korea are the leading countries in the East Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the East Asia non-dairy yogurt market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the East Asia non-dairy yogurt market during the period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 10 – South Asia Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the South Asia non-dairy yogurt market. Includes the countries Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Taiwan, Thailand, and rest of South Asia. Readers can find market trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users.

