Water Soluble Pods Packaging Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2018-2028

In the years to come, sustainable packaging may no longer be viewed as an oxymoron. Packaging companies are embracing “green” techniques in manufacturing processes, accepting sustainability as a part of solution, rather than a problem. Apart from government initiatives and stringy industrial regulations, customers are also putting pressure on packaging companies to reduce content of non-biodegradable materials in their packaging products – a measure commonly known as down gauging. Urbanization can play a pivotal role in instrumenting the growth in adoption of sustainable packaging practices. Rising concentration of customer base in urban cities is propelling the awareness towards green packaging. Leading brands in the packaging sector are making more environmental choices, and are understanding that consumers’ inclination towards sustainability can render cost-savings to manufacturers and deliver tangible profits.

As the global plastic production increases at a rapid pace, packaging companies realize the need for new, smarter materials that will not swamp our oceans and stuff-up our landfills. Materials with wider range of properties are being tested for their flexibility across multiple packaging applications. Short, one-use life cycle of plastic as packaging material, is also observed to drive the demand for sustainable alternatives. Packaging for food & beverage products is witnessing an uptick in adoption of edible films & wraps made from organic starch. Some players in the sector have pioneered the use of agar as packaging alternative to bubble wrap or foam materials. Biopolymers are also making foray into packaging as alternatives to unrecyclable plastic materials.

When supply is constrained in the face of high demand, key feedstock suppliers in the packaging sector, who are often large global producers, may pass on increased commodity costs to packaging manufacturers. Packaging companies, observed as “converters” in the materials industry, are currently in a potentially vulnerable position in the value chain since they engage in converting these raw materials into value-added packaging products. It is important for packaging businesses to regulate the stability of their input raw material costs. Due to undulating feedstock costs & fluctuating raw material prices, many packagers transfer the raw material price inflation to customers, as much as possible. In terms of procurement, several players in the packaging sector tend to balance the security of raw material supply contracts with their needs assessment.

Research Methodology

FMI utilizes robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on 3 dimensional model. We conduct about 45-60 min duration detailed interviews with product manufacturers; apart from this we also collect market feedback from industry experts. To validate this data, we interact with senior panel members having more than 10 years of experience in relevant field. The panel members help in validating the findings and fill the gaps if any. In addition, we leverage on our existing pool of information, paid database and other valid information sources available in public domain. Usually industry interactions extend to more than 50+ interviews from market participants across the value chain.

Standard Report Structure

Executive Summary

Market Definition

Macro-economic analysis

Parent Market Analysis

Market Overview

Forecast Factors

Segmental Analysis and Forecast

Regional Analysis

Competition Analysis

Market Taxonomy

Material Type

Poly Vinyl alcohol

Product Type

Single layer water pods

Dual layer water pods

Multi chamber water pods

End Use

Detergents

Hand wash

Dishwash

Others (shaving creams)

Thickness Type

Below 30 micro meter

31-60 micro meter

61 micro meter thickness

Region