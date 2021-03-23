Non-vascular Stents Market Penetration, Growth Prospect Mapping and Research, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Non-vascular Stents Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Non-Vascular Stents Market size is expected to value at USD 1.4 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increase in geriatric population, upsurge in incidences related to chronic disorders, and rise in healthcare expenditure by local governments. Furthermore, growing importance towards minimally invasive surgeries across the globe is expected to drive growth of the market in upcoming years.

Key Players:

Medtronic

R. Bard, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

ELLA – CS, s.r.o.

CONMED Corporation

Hobbs Medical Inc

Cook Medical

Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd.

Synchron Med Inc.

Glaukos Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Increasing incidences related to the gastrointestinal cancer across the globe, is further propelling demand for non-vascular stents. Increase in the number of patients diagnosed with cancer is significantly influencing growth of the market. Globally, the market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 5.1% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the non-vascular stents industry.

Rising adoption of the minimally invasive techniques such as nonvascular stenting is fueling the market growth of non-vascular stents. The minimally invasive techniques performed by tiny incisions instead of one large opening as they offer advantages such as quicker recovery times and less discomfort over traditional surgery. Additional advantages associated with adoption of minimally invasive techniques include reduced pain during the surgery and minimum surgical scars. Reduction in the overall operational cost in comparison with traditional surgery techniques due to smaller incisions and minimum side effects, are propelling the demand of non-vascular stents industry.

Non-vascular stents are commonly termed as a set of instruments that are specially designed for performing for a number of tasks involving biliary, bronchial and tracheal implantations. Rising application of the non-vascular stents is driving growth of the market. Non-vascular stents are utilized in order to improve prime patency in arteries and veins, which is commonly located at the site of stenotic. Non-vascular stents are classified into two common types such as balloon-expandable (BE) and self-expandable (SE).

Product Outlook:

Gastrointestinal Stents Biliary Duodenal Colonic Pancreatic Esophageal Stets

Pulmonary (Airway) Stents Silicone Airway Metallic Airway

Urological Stents

Regional Outlook:

The market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America and Europe have shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise adoption of latest methodologies for the treatment of chronic diseases and existence well-established healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the non-vascular stents market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with favorable government initiatives for use of such medical devices, rising geriatric population, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

