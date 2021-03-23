Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2029 | ArjoHuntleigh AB, AngioDynamics, Cardinal Health Inc., BTG International Ltd.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The global demand for venous thromboembolism treatment market is likely to grow steadily over the forthcoming years. As indicated by a recent Future Market Insights (FMI) study, the market revenues will observe approximately 4% CAGR between 2019 and 2029. More than 3/5th of treatment demand is underpinned by deep venous thrombosis, according to the report. Catheter-directed thrombolysis devices and percutaneous thrombectomy devices, collectively account for more than half of the global revenues represented by the venous thromboembolism treatment market.

Venous thromboembolism treatment involves segmented pneumatic compression pumps without gradient, segmented pneumatic compression pumps with calibrated gradient, lower pneumatic compression sleeves, non-segmented pneumatic compression pumps permanent inferior vena cava filters, retrievable inferior vena cava filters, embolectomy balloon catheters, percutaneous thrombectomy devices, catheter-directed thrombolysis (CDT) devices and upper pneumatic compression sleeves. Based on the disease indication, deep vein thrombosis is expected to hold a prominent share in the overall venous thromboembolism treatment market.

Download the Sample copy of Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1341

Poor Reimbursement Scenario Against High Treatment Costs to Restrict Adoption

Several factors are impacting the overall growth of the venous thromboembolism treatment market. The first and the most important factor driving the venous thromboembolism treatment market is the increasing prevalence of venous thromboembolism disease. Other factors, such as the increasing retrieval rate of vena cava filters, increasing healthcare awareness, presence of favourable reimbursement policies, and increasing geriatric population, are also responsible for the growth of the venous thromboembolism treatment market.

Apart from the driving factors of venous thromboembolism treatment market, there are few factors that are likely to hinder the overall growth of the venous thromboembolism treatment market. The high cost associated with venous thromboembolism treatment therapy, poor reimbursement for some of the treatment devices, and poor insurance support are among the major factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the venous thromboembolism treatment market.

Preview analysis of Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market is segmented by (Product Type – Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps, Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps without Gradient, Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps with Calibrated Gradient, Upper Pneumatic Compression Sleeves, Lower Pneumatic Compression Sleeves, Permanent Inferior Vena Cava Filters, Retrievable Inferior Vena Cava Filters, Embolectomy Balloon Catheters, Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices & Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis (CDT) Devices; Disease Indication – Deep Venous Thrombosis & Pulmonary Embolism; End User – Hospitals, Catheterisation Laboratories & Ambulatory Surgical Centres;) : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/venous-thromboembolism-treatment-market

Drug-based Treatment Witnessing Traction across Europe

Although increasing preference for drug-based venous thromboembolism treatment is highly likely to hinder the growth of the market, new-generation drugs, including non-Vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulants (NOACs) such as dabigatran, rivaroxaban, apixaban, and edoxaban, are estimated to boost the adoption rate of venous thromboembolism treatment due to increased efficacy. However, there are regional variations to this trend.

North America is expected to be a prominent region in the global venous thromboembolism treatment market because of the presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure and numerous technological advancements in the region. The increasing prevalence of venous thromboembolism is also responsible for the boosting the growth of the North America market. Treatment using mechanical and interventional prophylaxis systems is expected to be increasingly adopted in the North American region during the forecast period. In addition, drug-based treatment is expected to gain popularity in the European region, which is expected to subsequently decrease the usage of mechanical and interventional treatments in the region.

On the other hand, increasing per capita healthcare expenditure is one of the macroeconomic factors that is likely to boost the market. Nowadays, certain changes in the socio-economic scenario can also lead to significant growth in the venous thromboembolism treatment market.

Buy this report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1341

Tier 1 Players Account for Nearly 35% Market Revenue Share

Some of the key manufacturers of venous thromboembolism treatment are mainly focusing on innovating and launching new and advanced products. Major players in the venous thromboembolism treatment market are focusing on collaborations and acquisitions. For example, venous thromboembolism treatment is majorly adopted by hospitals, catheterisation laboratories, and ambulatory surgical centres. Hospitals are expected to hold a significant revenue share in the venous thromboembolism treatment market.

The report tracks some of the key companies operating in the venous thromboembolism treatment market such as ArjoHuntleigh AB, AngioDynamics, Cardinal Health Inc., BTG International Ltd., Stryker Corporation, DJO Global Inc., EKOS Corp, and Teleflex Inc., Boston Scientific Corp. There are several other companies operating in the venous thromboembolism treatment market. AngioDynamics, Boston Scientific Corp., and Cardinal Health Inc. are expected to hold a prominent share in the venous thromboembolism treatment market. These tier 1 companies hold a share of approximately 35% in the venous thromboembolism treatment market.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1341

More from Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Medical devices Market Insights :

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com