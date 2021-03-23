Top Leaders of Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market and Business Strategies

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market is projected to grow from USD 141 million in 2018 to USD 170 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market can largely be attributed to the rising patient pool in hospitals and the increasing number of surgeries in the US. However, depth of anesthesia monitoring devices are expensive and have considerably high installation and maintenance costs. Owing to this, their adoption is limited in small outpatient settings and clinics.

The prominent players operating in this market are Masimo Corporation (US), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), GE Healthcare (US), Mennen Medical Ltd. (Israel), Medtronic Public Limited Company (Ireland), and Philips Healthcare (Netherlands). These players focused on strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and the launch of new products to increase their presence and reach in the US depth of anesthesia monitoring market.

GE Healthcare (US) is the only player that offers devices that can measure Entropy for DOA monitoring and holds a major share in the US depth of anesthesia monitoring market. GE Healthcare has its proprietary Entropy technology designed to provide information on the state of the central nervous system during general anesthesia. The company also offers the E-BIS module, which uses the BIS expanded performance (BIS XP) technology to measure the effects of anesthetics and sedatives on the brain with a four-electrode Quatro sensor. The company serves customers in more than 130 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Masimo Corporation (US) holds a large share of the market, in both value and volume terms. This is mainly due to its broad range of offerings, which covers the Masimo Open Connect (MOC-9) modules, including Next-generation SedLine Brain Function Monitoring. Masimo’s Root Platform is a powerful, expandable patient monitoring and connectivity hub that integrates an array of technologies, devices, and systems to provide multimodal monitoring and connectivity solutions in a single clinician-centric platform.

Medtronic plc (Ireland) is one of the leading manufacturers of depth of anesthesia monitoring sensors and standalone devices. In standalone devices, Medtronic plc holds 100% of the market, being the only player providing BIS monitoring systems. The company has a number of strategic OEM partners and has partnered with different patient monitoring equipment manufacturers to deliver better care through multi-parameter and multi-use patient monitors and devices.

Based on end user, the US depth of anesthesia monitoring market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers & Clinics. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the growing patient pool in hospitals and the increasing number of surgeries. As the installation and maintenance costs of depth of anesthesia monitoring devices are very high, large hospitals usually can afford to invest in these devices as compared to small clinical settings.

