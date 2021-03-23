Magnetic Sensor Market 2021 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast to 2028

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast for global magnetic sensor market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during forecast period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across 8 regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA & Others of APAC, China, Japan and MEA which influence the current nature and future status of the magnetic sensor market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides detailed analysis of magnetic sensor market and offers insights on the various factors driving popularity of magnetic sensors and its features. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends and market structure. The market study provides comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on technology, application and different regions globally.

The magnetic sensor market is anticipated to witness significant value growth during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand of magnetic sensors for multiple applications in automotive and IoT.

The report starts with an overview of the magnetic sensor market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes analysis of key trends, drivers and challenges from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the magnetic sensor market.

The magnetic sensor market is classified on the basis of by technology, by application and by region. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as Hall Effect, AMR (Anisotropic Magneto-Resistive), GMR (Giant Magneto-Resistance), and TMR (Tunnel Magneto-Resistance).

Furthermore, by application the global magnetic sensor market is segmented as by industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and others. The automotive sub segment accounted for relative higher because of increase demand for connected vehicles and advanced driving assistance.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for magnetic sensor market across the different regions. The section provides a detailed analysis covering key trends.

The next section highlights detailed analysis of magnetic sensor market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028 and sets the forecast within the context of magnetic sensor market, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses degree at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, and Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and Rest of Eastern Europe), SEA (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, and Rest of APAC), China, Japan and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, Northern Africa and Rest of MEA). This report evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the magnetic sensor market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the magnetic sensor market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses, based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global magnetic sensor market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of by technology, by application and different regions are analysed in terms of basis point to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends of the global magnetic sensor market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global magnetic sensor market.

In the final section of the report, we included a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in magnetic sensor portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the magnetic sensor supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the magnetic sensor market space. Key competitors covered are Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, TE Connectivity, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Texas Instruments, Ams AG, Diodes incorporated, and Honeywell International Inc.

Key Segments

By Technology

Hall Effect

AMR

GMR

TMR

By Application

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

