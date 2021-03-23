Cell Dissociation Market Worth $440.5 Million – Emergence of Advanced Tissue Dissociation Enzyme Products

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Cell Dissociation Market by Product (Enzymatic (Collagenase, Trypsin, DNase, Elastase) Non-enzymatic), Type (Tissue Dissociation), Tissue (Connective, Epithelial), End User (Pharmaceutical, Research Institutes) – Global Forecast to 2023″, is expected to reach USD 440.5 Million by 2023 from USD 241.2 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 12.8%.

The Factors driving the growth of this market include rising R&D investment in the pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, increasing number of cell culture studies in research institutes and rising government & non-profit organizations focus on chronic diseases research.

The Global cell dissociation market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period, however, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered on Japan, China, and India. Factors such as the increasing R&D investments and government funding for chronic disease research are driving the market in the region.

The products in the cell dissociation market include enzymatic dissociation products, non-enzymatic dissociation products and instruments & accessories. In 2018, the enzymatic dissociation products segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market. Increasing demand for enzymatic dissociation products in the pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies is the major driving factor of this segment.

The end user segment is further segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment is estimated to register highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is mainly due to rising R&D investments in order to introduce new drugs into the market.

Key players in the cell dissociation market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Roche (Switzerland), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories (India), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), BD (US), ATCC (US), PAN-Biotech (Germany), and GE Healthcare (US).

Thermo Fischer Scientific held the leading position in the cell dissociation market. The company has a strong product portfolio. The company offers enzymatic and non-enzymatic dissociation products. In order to strengthen its position, the company mainly focuses on the expansion of its business channels. For instance, in 2016, the company opened its new global headquarters at 168 Third Avenue in Massachusetts (US).

Merck KGaA ranked second in the cell dissociation market in 2017. The company has a wide range of enzymatic, non-enzymatic dissociation and instrument product portfolio. The company adopted acquisitions and expansions as key strategies in order to strengthen its position in the market. For instance, in 2015, Merck acquired Sigma-Aldrich to enhance its life sciences related product portfolio. Similarly, in 2016, Merck opened a new Life Science Center at Massachusetts (US).