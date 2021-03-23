Bakery Processing Equipment Market – Insights and Trends

Chicago, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The global bakery processing equipment market size is estimated to be valued at USD 8.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The demand for bakery processing equipments is increasing significantly, due to the increasing consumption of bakery products in developing countries such as China, India, South Africa and Brazil.

Key players in this market include GEA Group AG (Germany), Bühler (Switzerland), John Bean Technologies Corporation (US), Heat and Control (US), Rheon Automatic Machinery (Japan), Baker Perkins (UK), Markel Food Group (UK), Anko Food Machine (Taiwan), Gemini Bakery Equipment (US), Allied Bakery Equipment (US), Global Bakery Solutions (UK), Erika Record LLC (US), Nestlé SA (Switzerland), Bimbo Bakeries (US), Mondelez International (US), General Mills (US), Kellog Company (US), Post Holdings (US), Aryzta (Switzerland), Flower Foods (US), Rich Products (US), Synder’s Lance (US), Pepsico (US), Conagra Foods (US), Franz Family Bakeries (US).

By end user, the bakery processing industry segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the bakery processing equipment market in 2020.

On the basis of end user, the bakery processing industry segment is estimated to dominate the bakery processing equipment market in 2020. In recent years, China is being observed as an emerging country in the bakery processing equipment market due to the growing demand for specialized and innovative bakery products. The industrial bakeries use automated bakery machinery, while artisanal bakeries use smaller bakery equipment.

By type, the sheeters & molders segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period in the bakery processing equipment market

During the forecast period, the sheeters & molders segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the bakery processing equipment market, in terms of value. Sheeters are rolling machines that are durable and enable accurate and constant production of bakery products. Dough sheeters are also key equipment used in the baking industry, which allows the baking product companies to produce large quantities of dough in less working time, along with maintaining the quality of handmade and commercial bakery products. Bakery equipment companies are launching innovative baking molds to smoothen the molding process for bakery products in the commercial industry. For instance, in August 2018, Silpat, a manufacturer of nonstick baking mats, launched a line of Perfect Baking Molds in different shapes such as mini loaf, tartlet, mini muffin, classic muffin, and madeleine

The Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the bakery processing equipment processing market in 2020

The Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share in the bakery processing equipment processing market in 2020. This market is driven by the growing demand for processed food products in developing countries such as India, China, and Australia. In the Asia Pacific region, China was the largest market for bakery processing equipment in 2019. The growth of the industries in the region over the years, followed by improvements in the bakery industry, has created new opportunities for the manufacturers in the bakery processing equipment market. The growing middle-class population of the region, with increasing disposable income, and demand for bakery items that offer on-the-go consumption, are driving the growth of the bakery processing equipment market. The per capita consumption of bakery processing equipment in the Asia Pacific region is driven by emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia.

