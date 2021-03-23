Hyperspectral Imaging Market worth $30.0 bill by 2025

Northbrook, IL , USA, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Hyperspectral Imaging Market is projected to reach USD 30.0 billion by 2025 from USD 12.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.3%.

North America was the largest regional market for market in 2019

The global Hyperspectral Imaging Market has been divided into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019. Factors such as growth in research funding, technological advancements, and increasing awareness of the benefits of hyperspectral imaging in commercial industries across the region are driving the market for hyperspectral imaging systems in North America.

The Snapshot technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on technology, the Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market is segmented into pushbroom (line-scanning), snapshot (single shot), and other technologies [whiskbroom (point-scanning), tunable filters (wavelength scan), and imaging FTIR (time scanning)]. The pushbroom segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2019, while the snapshot segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the advantages offered by snapshot hyperspectral imaging systems, which make this technology most suitable for real-time analysis.

In 2019, the cameras segment accounted for the largest share of the market

On the basis of product, the Hyperspectral Imaging Market is segmented into cameras and accessories. Cameras are expected to command the larger share of the market, by product, in 2019. Technological advancements, the development of affordable hyperspectral imaging cameras, and the increasing adoption of hyperspectral technology for defense and industrial applications are driving the growth of the hyperspectral cameras segment.

The prominent players operating in the Hyperspectral Imaging Market include Headwall Photonics, Inc. (US), Applied Spectral Imaging, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Surface Optics Corporation (US), Norsk Elektro Optikk AS (Norway), Resonon, Inc. (US), Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd. (Finland), Telops, Inc. (Canada), BaySpec, Inc. (US), Cubert GmbH (Germany), inno-spec GmbH (Germany), XIMEA GmbH (Germany), imec (Belgium), and ChemImage Corporation (US).

