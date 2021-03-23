Breast Pumps Market Set for Healthy Growth Post Pandemic | Ameda, Inc., Ardo Medical AG, Evenflo Feeding, Inc. and Mayborn Group Limited

Heightening preference for breast pumps among working mothers to ensure regular intake of breastmilk by infants is driving the growth of global breast pumps market. According to a recent Fact.MR study, the global breast pumps market will expand 1.7X during the projection period (2020-2025). In addition, the market is receiving tailwinds from technological advancements in product line-ups, improving awareness about usage and benefits, and rising insurance coverage.

“Established players must optimize their distribution networks to expand their footprint in breast pumps market,” concludes Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways of Breast Pumps Market Study

Personal use of breast pumps remains a prominent push for market, on account of multiple government initiatives aimed at spreading awareness.

Unfavorable policies regarding maternity leaves remain key influencing factor of breast pumps market.

North America breast pumps market holds 2/5 th of revenue share in the overall market stack in view of greater awareness.

of revenue share in the overall market stack in view of greater awareness. Asia Pacific breast pumps market will register double-digit CAGR through 2025 owing to high birth rate in the region.

Request PDF Sample of the 170-page report on the Breast Pumps Market- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4690

Breast Pumps Market – Key Drivers

Large population pool and presence of major manufacturers in Asia Pacific will fuel the regional breast pumps market growth through 2025.

Soaring demand for double-electric breast pumps in North America will favor the market growth over the forecast period.

Advent of new technologies such as cordless, hands-free Willow Breast Pumps will strengthen the growth of market.

Favorable attributes such as potency, portability, faster pumping rate, and affordability are inflating the sales of single-electric breast pumps.

Rising economic wealth and purchasing power of consumers will stoke the growth of breast pumps market.

Breast Pumps Market – Key Impediments

As most women are working from home, sales of breast pumps have experienced slight downswing which is projected to continue through the second quarter.

Possibility of breast tissue damage due to usage of breast pumps will impede the market growth through 2025.

Anticipated Impact of COVID-19 on Breast Pumps Market

Even though the overall sales of breast pumps have slightly declined, the COVID-19 impact will not be disastrous for the market. Doctors are encouraging the use of breast pumps to minimize the risk of infection in infants. However, the breast pumps must be disinfected before and after usage. Especially in the case of COVID-19 positive mothers, newborns have to be temporarily separated, as per Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocols. In such scenario, breast pumps become crucial for the health of infant. These precautionary measures will fuel the adoption of breast pumps through the pandemic.

Explore 70 tables and 74 figures of the study. Request ToC of the report at- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4690

Competition Landscape of Breast Pumps Market

Some of the prominent manufacturers in the global breast pumps market that are profiled in this Fact.MR report include, but are not limited to, Mayborn Group Limited (Shanghai Jahwa Co. Ltd.), Evenflo Feeding, Inc., Ardo Medical AG, Ameda, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pigeon Group, and Medela LLC. Top manufacturers are adopting advanced technologies and creating digital apps to facilitate two-way communication with consumers. For instance, MyMedela App launched by Medela LLC offers digital communication, interactive checklist, activity tracker, and personalized experience for its consumers. In addition, educating consumers through online seminars remains the priority of globally leading producers. For instance, Pigeon Group organized maternity seminar in 2016 to spread awareness regarding breastfeeding.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers in-depth commentary on the breast pumps market. The study provides compelling insights on the breast pumps market on the basis of product (single electric breast pumps, double electric breast pumps, and manual breast pumps), and application (hospital grade, personal use) across five regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

