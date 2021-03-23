Global Polymer Concrete Market Share, Global Industry Size, Growth, SWOT Analysis, Top Companies, Competitor Landscape, Regional Outlook 2027

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ —In a new report titled ‘Polymer Concrete Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017–2027,’ Future Market Insights scans the global polymer concrete market over a 10 year forecast period (2017 – 2027) and presents an in-depth analysis of market performance along with the relevant market numbers. The executive summary lists the main drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the global polymer concrete market, which are dealt in detail in a separate section of the report. The executive summary also presents the segmental and regional overview of the global polymer concrete market. A brief yet informative Future Market Insights analysis on the overall market approach of the key players operating in the global polymer concrete market is another highlight of the executive summary. The target application type and the target region that are most lucrative in the global polymer concrete market are also listed here. Moreover, the differentiating strategies adopted by key market players are also discussed in the executive summary.

In addition, there is a diagrammatic representation of the various facets of the global polymer concrete market that are classified as being in the introduction phase, growth phase, maturity phase and stagnancy phase. Also, a section in the executive summary lists the opinion of the various market participants regarding the global polymer concrete market, giving the report audience a deep insight into the polymer concrete market in the form of expert opinions. Another section of the report is devoted to the market introduction, which gives the definition of the polymer concrete market and explains the various types of polymer concrete and various applications, giving the report audience a clear view about what this market is all about.

Market Taxonomy

Material Type

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy Based

Others

Binding Agent

Natural Resin

Synthetic Resin

Application

Solid Surface Countertops

Outdoor Seats and Benches

Waste Containers

Pump Bases

Flooring Blocks

Chemical Containments

Trench Drains

Others

End Use

Industrial Energy & Utilities Pulp & Paper Chemicals Metallurgy Food Processing Automotive Other Industrial

Residential and Municipal Buildings Roadways Pipes and Tunnel Liners Bridges Others

Commercial Service Stations Retail Spaces Other Commercial Establishments



Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa

Japan

After the market taxonomy, there is a section of the report devoted to study the parent market of construction materials and an overview of this market along with pertinent market numbers is given. This is followed by the global polymer concrete market volume analysis, which gives the growth of the market in tons for the forecast period. Thereafter, pricing analysis of the global polymer concrete market is given, which gives the global polymer concrete market price projections per region for the year 2016. Also, value chain analysis of the global polymer concrete market is also given which lists the profitability margin of various entities in the value supply chain of polymer concrete. Cost teardown analysis of polymer concrete is also given in this report.

In addition, the manufacturing process of polymer concrete is also mentioned along with a comparison of polymer concrete with conventional concrete. A section of the report is devoted to a detailed study of the market dynamics operating in the global polymer concrete market. The market dynamics in the form of drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends are studied in detail that give a deep insight into the global polymer concrete market. Also, macroeconomic and forecast factors analysis is also given so that the report audience can place in perspective the effect of these market dynamics on the global polymer concrete market.

A PEST analysis of the global polymer concrete market lists the important political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the global polymer concrete market. In the subsequent sections of the report, global polymer concrete market analysis and forecast by material type, by binding agent, by application, by end use and by region are given. These important sections of the report contain key market numbers such as segmental Basis Point Share analysis, year-on-year growth projections, absolute dollar opportunity and market attractiveness analysis of the global polymer concrete market.

An entire section of the report is devoted to the competition landscape of the global polymer concrete market. This competition landscape gives a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global polymer concrete market along with their important information and broad strategies adopted to stay as leaders in the global polymer concrete market. Each of the leading companies is also profiled individually and important information about the company such as company details, company description, product portfolio along with key developments concerning the company and SWOT analysis is presented. This competition landscape is the most important section of the report as it imparts a deep understanding of the leading companies operating in the global polymer concrete market and is valuable for new entrants in the field to get a learning about how the companies are leading this lucrative market and also for established market players to get a better understanding about their competitors.

Research Methodology

Overall market size has been analysed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the global polymer concrete market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinised using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global polymer concrete market.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Overview

1.2. Quick Facts

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

2.3. Global Construction Material Market Overview

3. Global Polymer Concrete Analysis Scenario

3.1. Market Volume Analysis

3.2. Pricing Analysis

3.3. Market Value Analysis

3.4. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunity

4.4. Trends

4.5. Macro-economic & Forecast Factor Analysis

4.6. PEST Analysis

5. Global Polymer Concrete Market Analysis & Forecast By Material Type

