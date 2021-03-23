Bleach Wipes Sales to Soar amid Covid-19 Outbreak | The Clorox Company,PDI Healthcare, Essendant Receivables, Metrex Research, LLC, Kleen-Machine Products, LLC

As fatalities and infections from COVID-19 continue to soar across United States and Europe, there is a simultaneous uptick in demand for bleach wipes. The first two quarters of 2020 registered high demand growth of bleach wipes. According to Fact.MR’s analysts, the global bleach wipes market will expand 1.3X during the course of the pandemic (2019-2020).Further, governments are instituting stringent social distancing guidelines and flexing up on hygiene norms as an astute containment strategy. On that premise, the market is slated to remain on course at a stellar 30% CAGR through the forecast period (2020-2030).

“Established and emerging players must collaborate strategically in order to reduce demand-supply gap and ramp up production with the rapidly accelerating demand,” concludes Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways of Bleach Wipes Market Study

Scented bleach wipes will observe profuse growth over standard variants through 2030 owing to greater predilection of consumers.

Direct sales channel will contribute substantially to the revenue pool of bleach wipes market during the forecast period.

Use of bleach as a clinical disinfectant will register an impressive CAGR throughout the COVID-19 crisis owing to urgent demand from hospitals and other health care organizations.

North America will retain its hegemony in the bleach wipes market, accounting for nearly 1/3rdshare in the overall market stack.

Bleach Wipes Market – Key Drivers

Widespread commercial and clinical usage of bleach wipes is complementing the growth of market.

Due to limited stock of other disinfectant wipes, use of bleach wipes has gained momentum during the pandemic thereby boosting the overall demand.

Multiple regulatory bodies have approved the use of bleach wipes, thus augmenting sales through first and second quarter of 2020.

Higher spend capacity of consumers in economically developed regions such as North America is fuelling regional market growth.

Bleach Wipes Market – Key Impediments

In view of the corrosive nature of bleach, possible allergic reactions and skin irritability can limit the adoption of bleach wipes.

Combination of bleach with other cleaning products can release chlorine and ammonia gas which when inhaled can be toxic to humans. This is anticipated to impede market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Bleach Wipes Market

Due to the unprecedented demand for bleach wipes during COVID-19, the market is witnessing a surge of new entrants who are keenly exploiting market potential. Since leading manufacturers are facing difficulties in fulfilling the unparalleled demand, this offers a plethora of opportunities for them. However, in view of the consolidated market structure, new companies will face crucial challenges in gaining substantial market share during the pandemic. The rift created by COVID-19 between demand and supply of bleach wipes continues to remain a threat for top players in the market. Overall, the global bleach wipes market will exhibit positive growth during the pandemic.

Competition Landscape of Bleach Wipes Market

The global bleach wipes market is characterized by a consolidated competitive structure with top leaders holding approximately 60% share in the market. Some of the prominent companies in the bleach wipes market that are featured in this Fact.MR report include, but are not limited to, Alcavis, AngeliniPharma Inc., Safety-Med Products, MedLine, Current Technologies, Kleen-Machine Products, LLC, Metrex Research, Essendant Receivables, PDI Healthcare, and The Clorox Company. Established players in bleach wipes market have been using existing inventories to meet the soaring demand amid COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, expansion of production capacity is the top priority of leading manufcaturers. Other players such as Medline are launching new products such as micro-kill germicidal bleach wipes aimed at cleaning hospital surfaces.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers in-depth commentary on the bleach wipes market. The study provides compelling insights on the bleach wipes market on the basis of fragrance (standard and scented), usage (clinical usage, commercial usage, and residential usage), and sales channel (direct sales and retail sales) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

