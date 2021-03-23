Disinfecting Wipes Market Demand Likely to Rise | Metrex Research, LLC, Kleen-Machine Products, LLC, Current Technologies, MedLine, Safety-Med Products, Angelini Pharma Inc.

The disinfecting wipes market is soaring on the back of increased adoption in commercial, clinical, and personal applications. Proliferation of new products, launched by both regional and international players is giving impetus to market as well. According to Fact.MR’s analysts, the global disinfecting wipes market will expand 2X during the COVID-19 pandemic (2019-2020). The billion-dollar market is projected to grow stronger with the rising number of patients worldwide. In addition, consumers in developing countries are being educated about sanitation measures through government-run campaigns. This factor will support market growth in emerging economies through the forecast period (2020-2030).

“Prominent manufacturers must address capacity and supply chain constraints to fulfill evolving consumer needs,” finds Fact.MR.

Request PDF Sample of the 170-page report on the Disinfecting Wipes Market- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1578

Key Takeaways of Disinfecting Wipes Market Study

Consumer wipes segment continues to generate urgent demand owing to greater sentience of consumers towards hygiene measures.

Sales of disposable disinfecting wipes will inflate through 2030 owing to greater convenience and feasibility.

Online sales channels will have significant contribution to the net revenue pool of market through the pandemic.

North America accounts for leading value proposition, generating over 60% of total demand for disinfecting wipes.

Disinfecting Wipes Market – Key Drivers

Greater risk of infection among frontline health workers and other patients in hospitals is driving the usage of disinfecting wipes.

The novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) can sustain on various surfaces anywhere from a few hours to 3 days depending upon humidity, type of surface and temperature thereby augmenting the demand for disinfecting wipes.

Presence of established market leaders in North America will supplement the regional market growth.

New wave of infections in China and South Korea will bolster the demand of disinfecting wipes in Asia Pacific.

Disinfecting Wipes Market – Key Impediments

Environmental implications associated with chemical disinfecting wipes will hamper the growth of market after the pandemic abates.

Many consumers are allergic to disinfectants, especially asthma patients, thereby limiting the widespread adoption.

Anticipated Impact of COVID-19 on Disinfecting Wipes Market

Shifting brand preferences and consumer habits during COVID-19 is affecting the global disinfecting wipes market. The unusual spike in demand due to the pandemic has disrupted the entire supply chain of market. Sourcing of raw materials has been a crucial challenge in view of stringent lockdowns and travel restrictions. Big brands have struggled to match the demand leading to the emergence of new players in the market. However, some countries such as China and Germany have partially eased restrictions thereby resuming supply chain operations. Under the optimistic scenario, the demand will remain strong after the end of second quarter but may decline through the first quarter of 2021 under pessimistic scenario.

Explore 84 tables and 176 figures of the study. Request ToC of the report at- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1578

Competition Landscape of Disinfecting Wipes Market

The global disinfecting wipes market is consolidated in nature with top players accounting for more than 70% market share. Major players that define the competitive landscape of disinfecting wipes market include, but are not limited to, Angelini Pharma, Inc., Safety-Med Products, MedLine, Current Technologies, Kleen-Machine Products, LLC, Metrex Research, LLC, Essendant Receivables, PDI Healthcare, Alcavis, and Clorox Company. While new entrants are making their way into the disinfecting wipes market, established players are allocating substantial resources towards production capacity expansion undertakings. For instance, niche players such as Lysol are continually running operations to fulfill the soaring demand for disinfecting wipes.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers in-depth commentary on the disinfecting wipes market. The study provides compelling insights on the disinfecting wipes market on the basis of product (biodegradable and non-biodegradable), use case (disposable and reusable), application (industrial wipes, food services, healthcare, consumer wipes, baby care wipes, personal care wipes, and household or homecare wipes), structure (spunlace, airlaid, drylaid, and wetlaid), material (polyester, wood pulp, fluff pulp, specialty paper pulp, rayon, and polypropylene polymer) across six key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Press Release: https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1448/global-disinfecting-wipes-market

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates