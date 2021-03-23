Automotive Brake System & Components Market Size 2021 Industry Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2027

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of This Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4009
Global Automotive Brake System & Components Market: Forecast Factors
- Upsurge in vehicle parc will increase demand in the automotive brake system & components market
- Increase in automobile production and sales across the globe will boost the market for automotive brake components
- Transportation growth from a worldwide perspective is on a steady growth rate promising better prospects for the sale of automotive brake components
- Growth in trade between countries has boosted the automotive brake system & components market
- Rise in global GDP is likely to have an effect on the automotive brake system & components market with a low to medium impact
Report Structure
The report covers the important factors driving the growth of the global automotive brake system & components market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the global automotive brake system & components market and other insights across various key segments. The report identifies the drivers and restraints impacting the evolution of the global automotive brake system & components market. Changing trends are also analysed and incorporated in the report to equip readers with exhaustive information about the market resulting in better decision making. Macroeconomic factors that directly and indirectly affect the progress of the global automotive brake system & components market are also incorporated in the report.
Market Segmentation
|By Sales Channel
|By Vehicle Type
|By Region
|OEM Drum Brake
Disc Brake
Aftermarket Brake Booster
Master Cylinder
Drum Brake Drum
Brake Shoe
Wheel Cylinder
Disc Brake Rotor
Caliper
Brake Pad
|Passenger Car
LCV
HCV
|North America
Latin America
Eastern Europe
Western Europe
APEJ
Japan
MEA
Table Of Content
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Introduction
2.1. Market Definition
2.2. Market Taxonomy
3. Global Automotive Brake Components Market Analysis Scenario
3.1. Market Volume Analysis
3.1.1. Market Volume Forecast (‘000 Units), 2016–2027
3.1.2. Lifecycle Analysis
3.2. Pricing Analysis
3.2.1. Regional Weighted Average Price by OEM, 2016
3.2.2. Regional Weighted Average Price by Aftermarket, 2016
3.3. Market Value Analysis
3.3.1. Market Value Forecast (US$ Mn), 2016–2027
3.3.2. Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2016–2027
4. Market Overview
4.1. Component Supplier
4.2. Manufacturer
4.3. Distributors / Retailers
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Macroeconomic Factors
5.1.1. Global Vehicle Sales Y-o-Y Growth
5.1.2. Global Vehicle Parc (‘000 Units)
5.1.3. Global Vehicle Production (‘000 Units)
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Supply Side Drivers
5.2.2. Demand Side Drivers
5.3. Restraints
5.4. Forecast Factors – Relevance and Impact
6. Global Automotive Brake Components Market Analysis and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2017-2027
6.1. Introduction
6.1.1. BPS Analysis By Sales Channel
6.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By Sales Channel
6.1.3. Absolute $ Opportunity By Sales Channel
6.2. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume(‘000 Units) Forecast By Sales Channel
6.2.1. OEM
6.2.1.1. Disc Brake
6.2.1.2. Drum Brake
6.2.2. Aftermarket
6.2.2.1. Brake Booster
6.2.2.2. Master Cylinder
6.2.2.3. Drum Brake
6.2.2.3.1. Drum
6.2.2.3.2. Brake Shoe
6.2.2.3.3. Wheel Cylinder
6.2.2.4. Disc Brake
6.2.2.4.1. Rotor
6.2.2.4.2. Caliper
6.2.2.4.3. Brake Pad
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index By Sales channel
Research Methodology
Market volume is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analysed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The average price of brake components is inferred across all the seven assessed regions. The market value of the global automotive brake system & components market is thus calculated from the data deduced from the average selling price and market volume. For the 10-year forecast of the global automotive brake system & components market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast are the size of the current market, inputs from the supply side and the demand side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the market.
In the compilation of the report, the forecasts are conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been considered presenting readers with crystal clear insights and future opportunities in the global automotive brake system & components market. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, automobile production, automobile sales, vehicle parc, and urbanisation have been considered while forecasting this market. Component wise weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) has been considered to deduce market values. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers.
