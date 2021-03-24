11-Year-Old Child Author Travon Gail, Team Up with Ty’Kisha Jones on A Children’s Film

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — Author, Writer Travon Gail is an African American published author, who travels the country promoting literacy. Travon is not new to the entertainment industry; his first television appearance was at age four and he started writing his first book in pre-k.

“Toyful Adventures” is a story that captures the imagination of children and adults. The film will be eighty-eight minutes and a total of eleven children will be cast for this project. “Toyful Adventures” is a story for children from a child’s point of view as co-writer. Travon is very passionate about skateboarding and wanted to bring that to life in the film also. This story is multicultural and multigenerational, written with Nickelodeon and Disney in mind.

Ty’Kisha Jones is the writer of over 10 scripts with one of her projects currently in pre-production. Drama, Music “I Want It All,” starring DMX (“Cradle 2 the Grave” “Exit Wounds” “Belly”) 2021 Grammy Award Winner Nas (“Belly”) Rapper Rick Ross (4 Grammy Awards) Producer and Actor (“Coming 2 America” “Superfly.”) Uncle Luke (“Players Club” “Ride”) Michael “Boogie” Pickney (“From the Bottom Up” “The Trade” “Black Actress”) is the director. Scott B. Hansen (“The Possession Experiment” “Bully” “Bad Candy” will be the other producer. He is widely known for the award-winning Navy Seal Documentary, “Until it Hurts”. John “Mook” Gibbons (“CEO of Wu-Tang Management”) will be the music producer.

For more information on “Toyful Adventures” contact Diamond Makena “Makena’s Talent Agency” @ (818) 210-7466 email: agent@makenastalentagency.com