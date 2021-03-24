eXo Platform announces the release of its latest version: eXo Platform 6.1

San Francisco, CA, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — eXo Platform, the digital workplace software platform provider, announces the general availability of its latest release: eXo Platform 6.1.

eXo Platform 6.1 is primarily developed to help users easily collaborate and conduct their operations remotely with a number of new features and upgrades to existing collaborative applications.

The new features include:

A video conferencing functionality based on Jitsi – an open source video conferencing and messaging platform – designed to help teams hold meetings directly within eXo Platform.

A newly developed agenda application with significant UX and UI improvements to facilitate the event creation process and help users better manage their activities.

A revamped tasks application both in terms of UX and UI to enhance teamwork efficiency and productivity

A new onboarding process allowing platform and spaces administrators to invite external collaborators to spaces within eXo Platform.

You can learn more about this new release through this blog announcement and a series of sneak peek posts.

About eXo Platform

With an ecosystem of 100,000+ community members and hundreds of successful deployments worldwide, including the US Department of Defense, NATO, UCLA, Generali and the European Investment Bank, eXo is the largest open source provider of digital workplace solutions for enterprises and governments.

eXo helps organisations of all sizes engage their workforces and transform their employee experience with its innovative, extensible and interoperable collaboration software platform and wide range of services built around it.

For more information about eXo, visit www.exoplatform.com.

