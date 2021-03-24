Epixel Releases New Mobile App Update With Customer-focused Features

Las Vegas, Nevada, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — Epixel MLM Software unveiled the latest version of their mobile app with AI-assisted features in an all-new neumorphism design. The update launched in January this year is available across Android and iOS App stores. This AI-powered variant comes with features such as predictive analytics and new dashboard metrics engineered to meet customer growth demands. The feature range also includes personalized customer experience with onboarding distributor predictions, buyer behavior analytics, and improved features for increased sales conversions.

The new set of dashboard metrics showcases insights on customer acquisition, retention and lifetime value projected against the expenses organizations spend to acquire new customers.

Customer LifeTime Value (CLTV) – Showcases the average revenue each customer contributes to the organization during their term.

Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) – Average cost included in acquiring a new customer.

Customer Growth – This indicates the total number of customers enrolled every month.

Calculating the ratio of Customer LifeTime Value (CLTV) to Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) provides companies with insights on how much they should be spending to acquire a new customer while at the same time without loss in revenue. The ratio thus derived will direct the companies on customer profitability letting them decide if the cost for acquiring one customer is directly proportional to their CLTV.

Enhanced content management system powered by AI helps companies watch over the creation and deployment of content by its salesforce to follow legal and regulatory standards. This is expected to cut down on the fake claims and false promises spread by salesforce without the company’s knowledge. This measure would also help in educating the salespeople on the company guidelines and ethics. A new digital catalog introduced in the current version helps distributors to send product catalogs directly from the platform to their prospective customers through social media and other channels. Improved Leads and CRM module, integrated with predictive lead scoring and sentiment analysis is considered to be a contributing factor to customer engagement and retention.

“The ultra-modern neumorphism design is heavy on features and light on design which presents users with a real-life experience. We have blended the best of AI with predictive analytics to provide our users with actionable insights to improve their products and customer experience thereby building on their brand loyalty. This full-on version is specifically designed to help product-centric and customer-centric organizations in devising productive strategies to develop their business while also contributing to the growth of the industry. It aligns with our mission of supporting legitimate companies to build a successful customer base who can contribute to industry transformation. We are in a constant effort to bring the direct selling industry to a mainstream marketing concept with AI and BI-assisted tools.”, says Dhanesh Haridas, CTO, Epixel Solutions.

Epixel MLM Software provides technology solutions to the network marketing and direct selling industries. They also deliver Ecommerce, CRM, LMS and affiliate marketing platforms. The company has a customer base of more than 200 customers in 80+ countries. They are committed to delivering customized MLM solutions to legitimate MLM companies and are working towards transforming the industry to a customer-centric model.