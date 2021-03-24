Human Growth Foundation to Host Live Webinar on the Evolution of Turner Syndrome

Hartford, CT, USA, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — The Human Growth Foundation (HGF), a national nonprofit patient advocacy organization, will host a live webinar on “The Care of Girls and Women with Turner Syndrome: The Evolution of a Complex Pediatric Condition into Adulthood,” on Monday, May 17, 2021, from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm (EST). Pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Karen Rubin will present on the topic, followed by a live Q & A with attendees.

The presentation will begin by defining Turner Syndrome (TS) and providing an overview of the features and complexity of the condition. An emphasis of the talk will be on the management of the short stature associated with TS especially and the related induction of puberty. Some attention will also be given to other issues that can significantly impact the health and quality of life of TS individuals such as cardiovascular, metabolic, neurocognitive, psychosocial, and reproductive concerns.

The importance of the pediatric endocrinologist and/or care team to implement a planned and staged transition process in early adolescence will be emphasized based on the belief that our main responsibility as pediatric providers goes beyond medical management, growth, and puberty. Unless the pediatric care team supports the emerging young adult with TS to acquire the understanding, skills, and attitudes to manage her lifelong condition and her life, poor adult health outcomes may occur. The benefits of linking patients/families to local, regional, and national peer support, social networking, and advocacy groups especially during this transition will be mentioned.

The live webinar is open to parents, caregivers, and healthcare providers who seek to understand the development and progress of girls and women with Turner Syndrome, analyze Turner Syndrome in detail, and strengthen the health education and connection with parents.

Registration is mandatory and free of charge. To register, please visit HGFound.org/events.

