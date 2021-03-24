Wedding Industry Expected to Begin Recovery in 2021

New York, NY, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — One of the worst-hit industries during the onslaught of the COVID-19 is the wedding industry. This $55 Billion-dollar market is made up of small businesses that had to face unprecedented challenges in 2020, with couples either canceling their weddings entirely, downscaling their celebration, or postponing to the latter months of 2021 or to indefinite dates.

A recent survey done by The Knot Real Weddings, which is the leading all-in-one wedding planning resource in the world, shows how the pandemic affected wedding celebrations in 2020 up until recently.

The study consisted of 7,600 couples who were initially planning to wed between March and December 2020. From this survey, data reveals that only 43% of the couples pushed through with a ceremony and reception. About 32% legally wed but postponed their reception to a later date, while 15% postponed both their ceremony and reception to later dates in 2021.

That’s a large number of married couples who would have already enjoyed their first dance song were it not for the pandemic, and some couples will end up having their first anniversary before they’ve been able to have a ceremony. At-home celebrations and personalized gifts from companies like Bring My Song To Life have become ever more valuable thanks to the current circumstances, as couples are forced to get creative about how they show their affection.

In the same survey, data reveals 52% of those who legally wed in 2020 have rescheduled their wedding parties for the first half of 2021, while 43% moved their reception to the 2nd half of the year.

The survey shows the massive hit the billion-dollar industry suffered due to the pandemic. In terms of wedding expenses, the survey disclosed the average cost of a wedding during the pandemic was $19,000, which is $9,000 lower than the $28,000 national average for 2019.

With social distancing rules, health protocols, restrictions on travel, gatherings, and venues temporarily closing, it comes as no surprise the industry suffered greatly from the pandemic. The most hit are definitely the small businesses that provide supplies and services to ceremonies and receptions, which include caterers, photographers, florists, limousine drivers, musicians, dress shops, event coordinators, wedding planners, and plenty of other vendors that contribute to the billion-dollar wedding industry.

While 2020 was a dim year for wedding vendors, things are not as bleak as the year is progressing. Lauren Kay, the Executive Editor of The Knot, told NBC News that once large gatherings are permitted, weddings will be the very first event that will thrive again. Data from the survey also gives Kay hope, as only 4% of the couples in the study outrightly canceled their wedding completely.

With more and more cities opening up and easing restrictions due to vaccinations, couples have been trying to book venues and vendors early in the year. Plenty of venues are already fully booked for dates in the latter half of 2021, and experts advise that couples must act as early as possible to make their wedding dreams a reality this year.