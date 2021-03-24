Talking All About The New 2022 Chevrolet Bolt

Katy, Texas, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — The all-new 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV design is harmless and is based heavily on the larger Blazer and Trailblazer from Bolt. Its affordable, hands-free SuperCruise driver assistance package is the first General Motors EV and first non-Cadillac car to offer the system. Barring a few fully charged Launch Edition models, this feature is limited to the top-of-the-line EUV Premier as an option.

Chevy structured our short, mostly highway trip to show the SuperCruise system, which is still impressive in its ability to keep itself to its lane and cover long stretches of divided highway without driver intervention. If you look away for a long time and the system begins to beep, the lights on the top of the steering wheel edge begin to flash, and with the help of OnStar Telematics, the car will eventually activate its hazard lights and come to a stop. Due to Bolt’s old power architecture and GM’s more advanced EVs, the upcoming GMC Hummer and Cadillac Lyriq, the EUV’s SuperCruise setup do not support automatic, one-touch lane changes. But for many potential EUV buyers, we imagine that the original system’s efficiency would be a draw.

Its brake pedal is pleasantly fixed, its steering line action is linear if it is not free from excitation, and its low center of gravity gives it a sense of security and planting in turns. The inspiration comes from a familiar electric motor with 266 pound-feet of torque powered by electricity from a 200 horsepower and 65.0 kWh battery. Weighing about 150 pounds more than a standard bolt, estimate that a 3,700-pound EUV should hit 60 miles per hour in about 7.0 seconds. The electric motor’s low-end bridge is strong, allowing you to get away from the highway traffic light and overtake slow traffic, with a suggestion of more than 200 horses.

The Bolt EUV’s regenerative braking setup, which allows the driver to choose from very few regions by default, is an on-demand paddle on the steering wheel that can stop the car or perform the full pedal operation via a button in the center console that remains active between start cycles. GM estimates the range of the Bolt EUV to be less than nine miles from a distance it claims for a small hatchback. The 2022 Chevy Bolt’s EPA range is fairly accurate. It is believed that when connected to a 240-volt outlet, the battery will be fully recharged in seven hours from its fully released state. Both ’22 Bolt models are standard with DC Fast Charging, which has a maximum charging speed of 55 kW, allowing you to recharge for 95 miles in 30 minutes. By comparison, Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV can recover faster (up to 100 kW), but they cost significantly more than Chevy’s original price.

According to GM, 2022 Chevrolet Bolt Release Date is somewhere in the summer of 2021. The Bolt EUV may not be the 1000-hp Hummer EV, which many are excited about what GM offers, but it does bring the Bolt closer to having mainstream appeal.