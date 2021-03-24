Viral Inactivation Market Growing at a CAGR of 12.3% – Global Industry Segments and Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — Viral inactivation testing is necessary by regulatory authorities for investigational new drug (IND) submission and is mainly critical in process development for biologicals including tissue and tissue products, stem cell products, cellular and gene therapy products, blood and blood products, and vaccine and therapeutics. The major drivers for the market are rapid growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and strong trend of R&D investments in life sciences industry.

Increasing number of new drug launches, rise in chronic disease burden, and increasing government support for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries will also aid the growth of this market.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Viral Inactivation Market by Product (Kits, Reagents, Systems, Services), Application (Stem Cell, Blood, Tissue, Cell & Gene Therapy), Method (Solvent Detergent, Pasteurization) & End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, CROs) – Global Forecast”, report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the global market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

The Global Viral Inactivation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% to reach USD 573.0 Million.

Market Segmentation in Depth:

By method, divided into solvent detergent method, pasteurization, and other methods. Other viral inactivation method includes low pH, microwave heating, irradiation, and high-energy light. Of these, the solvent detergent method segment accounted for the largest share of the global viral inactivation market in 2015.

The application segments included in this report are blood & blood products, cellular & gene therapy products, stem cell products, tissue & tissue products, and vaccines and therapeutics. Of these the vaccines and therapeutics application hold the highest share.

By end user, Segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutes, and other end users. Other end user segment primarily includes cell banks, small cell culture laboratories and consultants, microbiology laboratories, immunology laboratories, molecular laboratories, animal facilities, toxicology laboratories, and media/sera manufacturers.

Geographical View in-detailed:

Segments included in this report are Asia, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North America segment is further divided into Canada and the U.S. Asia segment is further divided into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia.

Global Key Leaders: Major players in the viral inactivation market include Clean Cells (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Parker Hannifin (U.S.), Rad Source Technologies (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Texcell, Inc. (France), Viral Inactivated Plasma Systems SA (Switzerland), and WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (China).

Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), and Parker Hannifin (U.S.) are the leaders in this market. The combined market share of these five companies, far exceed that of all other players. Overall, about 75% of the global viral inactivation market will be dominated by these companies. Furthermore, acquisitions by market leaders in this field have strengthened their market positions and have served to further consolidate the market.