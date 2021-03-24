Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Worth $1.8 billion – Rising Adoption of eTMF Systems

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market by Component (Services, Software), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations), Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2024 from USD 1.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.7%.

The Factors such as rising adoption of eTMF systems, rising number of clinical trials, partnerships between biopharma companies and CROs, rising funding to support clinical trials, and the growth in the R&D spending by pharma & biotech companies are driving the growth of the eTMF systems market.

The cloud-based eTMF segment accounted for the largest share of the eTMF systems market.

Based on delivery mode, segmented into on-premise and cloud-based eTMF. In 2018, the cloud-based eTMF segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is primarily due to the flexible, scalable, and affordable nature of this delivery mode.

The heavy dependence of end-users on service providers will drive the services segment in the Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market

Based on the component, the market is segmented into services and software. The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to their indispensable nature and repetitive requirement. End-users of eTMF systems rely heavily on service providers for consulting, data storage, implementing services, training, maintenance, and regular upgrades of solutions.

Based on end-user, the eTMF systems market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and other end-users (medical device companies, academic research institutes, and consulting service companies). The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.

Geographically; the eTMF systems market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North American market accounted for the largest share of the Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market in 2018, primarily due to the increasing government funding for clinical research and a large number of clinical trials. Several major global players are also based in the US, owing to which the country has become a center of innovation in the Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market.

Global Key Leaders:

Veeva Systems (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Phlexglobal Limited (UK), TransPerfect Global Inc. (US), Aurea Software (US), LabCorp (US), ePharmaSolutions (US), Wingspan Technology, Inc. (US), MasterControl (US), SureClinical, Inc. (US), Dell EMC (US), Paragon Solutions (US), PharmaVigilant (US), Mayo Clinic (US), Database Integrations, Inc. (US), CareLex (US), Ennov (France), Forte Research (US), Freyr (US), Montrium (US), NCGS Inc. (US), SAFE-BioPharma (US), SterlingBio Inc. (US), BIOVIA Corp. (US), and arivis AG (Germany) are the key players in the Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market.