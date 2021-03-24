Bicycle Shoe Market Outlook Highlights Major Opportunities by 2029

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Bicycle Shoe Market Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the bicycle shoe market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of bicycle shoe market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Bicycle Shoe Market : Segmentation

The global bicycle shoe market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Product

Mountain Bike Shoe

Road Bike Shoe

Touring & City Bike Shoe

Winter Shoe

Price Range

Premium

Mass

Consumer Orientation

Male

Female

Kids

Sales Channel

Online

Offline Specialty Bicycle Retailers Full-Line Sporting Goods Stores Department Stores & Others



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the bicycle shoe market, which includes a summary of key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes market value (US$ million) & volume (‘000 Units) estimates of leading segments in the bicycle shoe market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and definition of the bicycle shoe market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader in understanding the scope of the bicycle shoe market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Bicycle Industry Overview

The report provides global market overview on manufacturing output analysis, global bike sharing market, cycling market scenario, investment scenario, global bicycle components market, key success factors, and bicycle market value chain analysis.

Chapter 05 – Global Bicycle Shoe Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section provides detailed analysis of the historical bicycle shoe market volume, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019-2020) and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019-2029).

Chapter 06 – Global Bicycle Shoe Market Pricing Analysis

This chapter highlights the pricing analysis based on product type for base year 2018 and forecast year 2029.

Chapter 07 – Global Bicycle Shoe Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical bicycle shoe market value, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2019-2020), and an absolute opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the bicycle shoe market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. It also offers key market dynamics of the bicycle shoe market, which include drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, it will help readers understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the bicycle shoe market.

Chapter 09 – Global Bicycle Shoe Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Product Type

Based on product, the bicycle shoe market is segmented mountain bike shoe, road bike shoe, touring & city bike shoe, and winter shoe. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on product type.

Chapter 10 – Global Bicycle Shoe Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Price Range

This chapter provides various details about the bicycle shoe market on the basis of price range such as premium & mass. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis, based on price range.

Chapter 11 – Global Bicycle Shoe Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Consumer Orientation

This chapter provides details about the bicycle shoe market on the basis of consumer orientation, and has been classified into male, female, and kids, along with market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 12 – Global Bicycle Shoe Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Sales Channel

This chapter provides details about the bicycle shoe market on the basis of sales channel, and has been classified into offline and online. Offline sales channel is further bifurcated into specialty bicycle retailers, full-line sporting goods stores, and department stores & others, along with market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 13 – Global Bicycle Shoe Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the bicycle shoe market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Chapter 14 – North America Bicycle Shoe Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America bicycle shoe market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on product type, price range, consumer orientation, sales channel, and countries in North America.

Chapter 15 – Latin America Bicycle Shoe Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Latin America bicycle shoe market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on product type, price range, consumer orientation, sales channel, and countries in Latin America.

Chapter 16 – Europe Bicycle Shoe Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the bicycle shoe market in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – South Asia & Pacific Bicycle Shoe Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

ASEAN, OCEANIA, India, and Rest of South Asia & Pacific are leading region in the South Asia & Pacific, which are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the market. Readers can also find detailed information about growth parameters of the South Asia & Pacific bicycle shoe market during the forecast period.

Chapter 18 – East Asia Bicycle Shoe Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the bicycle shoe market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers in understanding key factors that are responsible for the growth of the bicycle shoe market in East Asia.

Chapter 19 – Middle East & Africa (MEA) Bicycle Shoe Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the bicycle shoe market will grow in major countries of the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period.

Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis of Bicycle Shoe Market

This chapter provides information market analysis of companies, market concentration of companies, market share of top players and their presence.

Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all leading stakeholders in the bicycle shoe market, along with detailed information about each company, which include the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some market players featured in the report are Shimano, Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd., SIDI Adidas Wiggle Ltd., Trek Bicycle Corporation Recreational Equipment, Inc., Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., Gaerne S.P.A and others.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the bicycle shoe market.

Chapter 23 – Disclaimer

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the bicycle shoe report. This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the bicycle shoe market.

