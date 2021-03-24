Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Indicates Notable CAGR growth by 2028| Business Strategy & Forecast

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — Future Market Insights, in its recent study on the neopentyl glycol market, offers a detailed value analysis of the neopentyl glycol market on the basis of various segments such as physical form, grade, application, end-use industry, and region. In terms of physical form, the flakes segment is projected to be a lucrative segment in terms of growth opportunities, and these are mostly being used for paint & coating applications in the global neopentyl glycol market. There has been significant growth in the paints & coatings industry, and the growing demand for neopentyl glycol from other end-use industries is expected to lay a strong base for the robust growth of the global neopentyl glycol market.

The neopentyl glycol market report covers market analysis through basis point analysis (BPS), incremental dollar opportunity index, market attractiveness analysis, and Y-o-Y growth, covering data for the historical period 2013–2017 and the forecast for 2018–2028, with 2017 as the base year.

Overview of the Neopentyl Glycol Market Report Chapters

The neopentyl glycol market report begins with an executive summary covering a gist of the report. The executive summary highlights the global neopentyl glycol market overview in terms of value through various segments. This section also covers key supply- and demand-side trends in the global neopentyl glycol market. This section also outlines a technology roadmap with the introduction, adoption, and current developments in the neopentyl glycol market.

The next section of the neopentyl glycol market report begins with the market definition, market taxonomy, and research scope of the neopentyl glycol market.

The next section that follows in the global neopentyl glycol market report includes the macroeconomic factors, along with value chain analysis, drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are having a profound rate of influence on the growth of the neopentyl glycol market. Information has been backed up with suitable examples and facts as obtained from official and authentic data credentials in the neopentyl glycol market.

Global Neopentyl Glycol Market: Segmentation

Physical Form Grade Application End-Use Industry Region Flakes

Molten

Slurry Pharmaceutical Grade

Technical Grade Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Lubricants

Plasticizers

Insulation Materials

Others Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Industrial Plant & Equipment

Furniture & Interiors

Others North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Southeast Asia & Pacific

China

India

Japan

Middle East & Africa

The next section provides a pricing analysis of neopentyl glycol on the basis of regional fronts, wherein, the weighted average price has been computed to arrive at global average prices.The primary objective of the neopentyl glycol market report is to offer key insights on competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates, and other relevant statistics.

The subsequent section of the report provides value (US$ Mn) and volume (Tons) projections for the neopentyl glycol market on the basis of the above-mentioned segments at a global level. The values for the global neopentyl glycol market represented in this section have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at the regional level.

All the above sections evaluate the present neopentyl glycol market scenario and growth prospects, while the forecast presented assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

Additionally, it is imperative to note that, in an inconsistent global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but furthermore analyse the market on the basis of crucial parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the neopentyl glycol market, and identify the accurate opportunities available.

In order to understand the key market segments in terms of growth of neopentyl glycol across the concerned regions, FMI has developed an attractiveness index that will help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, we have provided a competition analysis with market share analysis pertaining to the neopentyl glycol market, and performance of manufacturers by a tier-down structure of the global neopentyl glycol market. In the competition dashboard section of the global neopentyl glycol market report, we have provided a dashboard view of the major players, along with their market shares and key business strategies. This would enable clients to evaluate the strategies that are being deployed by market leaders, and consequently help them develop effective strategies in the neopentyl glycol market.

Research Methodology

The first stage of neopentyl glycol research entailed the formulation of a preliminary hypothesis, which was considered from primary as well as secondary approaches. To analyse the neopentyl glycol market share and competition analysis, we tracked the key developments related to neopentyl glycol, such as collaborations, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, new orders, product launches, and awards and recognitions for companies operating in the market. A competition dashboard has been provided for the top six competitors with respect to market share and performance in the neopentyl glycol market.

