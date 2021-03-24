Controlled Substances Sales- Ongoing Trends, Recent Developments & Forecast till 2028

This Fact.MR study delivers a comprehensive analysis of the controlled substances market, along with a detailed & accurate forecast of the market between the period 2018 and 2028. Key aspects affecting growth of the controlled substances market have been analyzed and their degree of impact on demand for controlled substances worldwide have been evaluated.

The report further highlights macro- and micro-economic factors influencing growth of the controlled substances market worldwide. Key inclusions in the report have been detailed below.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

This chapter offers a succinct view of key trends, leading segments, and global values of the controlled substances market, along with important market numbers associated with the controlled substances market. Technological roadmap, demand side trends, and supply side trends, in the controlled substances market have been highlighted in this chapter.

Chapter 2 – Controlled Substances Market Overview

This chapter offers a quick introduction to the controlled substances market, along with the formal definition of the targeted product – controlled substances. Key segments identified in the controlled substances market have been methodically represented in the form of a taxonomy table.

Scope of the report and limitations for the players in the controlled substances market have also been analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 3 – Controlled Substances Market Trends

Key regional trends impacting the growth of the controlled substances market have been examined and their impact on the regional players. In addition, significant promotional strategies of the players operating in the controlled substances market have also been assessed in this chapter.

Chapter 4 – Key Success Factors

This chapter includes intelligence on the regulatory scenario, drug abuse statistics in the US and European Union, and drug abuse epidemiology, linked with the controlled substances. Information on pipeline assessment, marijuana statistics, medical marijuana patent filings, and medical marijuana value chain analysis, has also been included in this chapter.

Chapter 5 – Controlled Substances Market Demand, Analysis & Forecast

This chapter offers important numbers associated with the controlled substances market, including the historical market value, current market value, and value projections for the forecast period in US$ Mn.

Analysis on Y-o-Y growth, and absolute dollar opportunity for the controlled substances market has also been delivered in this report.

Chapter 6 – Controlled Substances Market Background

Macroeconomic factors, forecast factors, and dynamics of the controlled substances market have been highlighted in this chapter.

Chapter 7 – Controlled Substances Market Analysis & Forecast by Drug Class

This chapter offers a detailed assessment of the controlled substances market on the basis of drug class. Opioids, stimulants, depressants, and marijuana are key drugs identified and analyzed in the report.

Chapter 8 – Controlled Substances Market Analysis & Forecast by Application

This chapter offers a comprehensive assessment of the controlled substances market on the basis of application. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), depression, pain management, anxiety, seizure, cough suppression, and sleep disorders, are key application areas of controlled substances examined in the report.

Chapter 9 – Controlled Substances Market Analysis & Forecast by Distribution Channel

This chapter provides an exhaustive assessment of the controlled substances market on the basis of distribution channel. Most significant distribution channels for controlled substances as identified in the report include institutional sales (hospitals, clinics, and rehabilitation centers), and retail sales (retail pharmacies, and ecommerce/mail order pharmacies).

Chapter 10 – Controlled Substances Market Analysis & Forecast by Region

This chapter lists key regional markets assessed for controlled substances. Historical market size and forecast market size for these regional markets for controlled substances have been delivered in this chapter. Key regional markets analyzed for controlled substances include North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South Asia, East Asia, and Oceania.

