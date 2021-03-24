Incontinence pads Key Regions, Company Profiles, Challenges & Forecast till 2031

Global Incontinence pads Market Overview

The global market for incontinence pads has been witnessing significant growth owing to the rising incidence of the medical condition. Incontinence refers to the lack of voluntary control over one’s bodily functions of defecation or urination. Incontinence pads are used as redeeming for these kinds of diseases. Incontinence pads maintain a moisture barrier from the skin of patients suffering from. Incontinence pads are also known as the liner which is a primarily shaped pad, has a plastic backing.

They come in a variety of shapes and sizes and are designed to be worn in regular innerwear. The plastic support is there to keep clothing dry. This type of product is intended to be used alone. Think of the liner as lining the inside of your innerwear, and it falls within the core of the innerwear between the legs. Incontinence pads are manufactured by raw material such as plastic, cotton fabric, latex, and super absorbent.

Global incontinence pads market is boost by massive and large-scale advertisement of such type of consumer goods. To maintain supremacy in incontinence pads market manufacturer are increasing awareness regarding this product through various kind of publicity, which leads to fuel the global incontinence pads market in the forecast period.

Global Incontinence pads Market Dynamics

The factor driving global incontinence pads market in forecast period includes an increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and end-stage renal diseases. A massive aging population is a primary factor driving the worldwide market for incontinence pads. The World Health Organization reports that each year, the proportion of people above the age of 60 in any country has been rising at a rate faster than that of any other age group. This factor is to continue benefiting the incontinence pads market.

Factor such as the adverse impact on the environment owing to the disposal of waste material, consumer reluctance to purchase incontinence pads, and urinary tract infections associated with urinary catheters are expected to hamper the growth of the global incontinence pads market over the forecast period.

Global Incontinence pads Market Segmentation

The incontinence pads market segmentation includes absorbency, gender, sales channel and regions

Global incontinence pads market can be segmented on the basis of absorbency

Heavy

Moderate

Light

Heavy incontinence pads account for leading share among others. Heavy incontinence pads are mainly manufactured from the superabsorbent

Global incontinence pads market can be segmented on the basis of gender

Women’s

Men’s

Unisex

Global incontinence pads market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel

Specialty Store

Third Party Online Channel

Retail Trade

Homecare

Institutional Sales

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Global Incontinence pads Market Regional Outlook

North America and Europe have the leading share in the global incontinence pads market, the North America and Europe markets for incontinence pads are fueled by more significant levels of awareness among the general public about this medical condition and their willingness as well as ability to spend on such incontinence pads. The demand for incontinence pads is driven by an increased prevalence of the growing presence of geriatrics, neurological diseases and the rising trend of home health care.

APEJ seems to have significant growth in the forecast period, due to the lucrative nature of the markets in India, China, South Korea, and others. These countries are densely populated, with a significant section of the population falling in the geriatric category. This demographic make-up in APEJ as well as in Japan acts as a boon since older people are more prone to incontinence.

The regional market is also propelled by factors such as the demand for improved healthcare facilities, technologies, and devices, the need for accurate and useful diagnostic services, and the rising ability of the citizens of these countries to pay for advanced medical products and services.

Global Incontinence pads Market Key Players

The leading manufacturer of incontinence pads are mentioned below

Depend® from Kimberly-Clark

UR Free to Go from Kang Chien Medical

Prevail® from First Quality®

Fannypants Smartwear

DiaperBuys

SOSecure® Containment Swim Brief from Discovery Trekking Outfitters

Conni

Community Medical Products

The Clean Seat

CareZips®

