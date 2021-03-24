Surgical Hand-Access Port SWOT, Industry Analysis & Forecast till 2031

Surgical hand-access port acts as a gateway, and helps the surgeon to insert surgical instruments or hand at the site of surgery. Surgical hand-access port is majorly used in laparoscopic surgeries. Minimal invasion surgery can be performed and peritoneal gas pressure can be maintained with the help of surgical hand-access ports. Surgical hand-access port leads to minimum gas leakage, helps to relieve trauma, protects the wound from exposure and further reduces the period of hospital stay. Post-surgery site infections possess a great challenge to surgeons, which is nearly eliminated with the use of surgical hand-access port. Surgical hand-access ports have flexible sleeves that allow free and easy access to the surgeons.

Hand-assisted laparoscopic surgery is a relatively new surgical technique and has shown promising results. Surgical hand-access ports are used in hand-assisted laparoscopic surgeries and are easy to install.

Global Surgical Hand-Access Ports Market: Drivers and Restraints

Surgical hand-access ports offer the advantage of preventing contamination by protecting the wound and also allow detection of small-tumors. Transition of open surgery to hand-assisted surgery is 2.97%. Hand-assisted laparoscopic surgery has gained confidence in urology, colectomy, splenectomy, living-related donor nephrectomy, general surgery and others procedures, which are considered complex for a laparoscopic surgery and where the utilization of the surgical hand-access port is vital.

More than 50% of the U.S population has signed up for organ donation and a remarkable growth in urology is witnessed. Surgical hand-access ports find applications in these operations, which is expected to boost the growth of the global surgical hand-access port market. There is also a demand for surgical hand-access ports that are suitable for different types of tissues. Other features such are locking the surgical hand-access port at the encountered site is required with movement liberation. Although other products are been introduced that serve the similar purpose in the surgery, surgical hand-access ports are gaining popularity across the globe.

Global Surgical Hand-Access Port Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global surgical hand-access port market is segmented by application and end users.

Based on application, the global surgical hand-access ports market is segmented as:

Colorectal procedures

Splenectomy

Nephrectomy by living donor

Gastric banding for morbid obesity individuals

Other surgeries

Based on end users, the global surgical hand-access ports market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Emergency Department

Surgical Clinics

Others

Global Surgical Hand-Access Port Market: Overview

The increasing number of procedures of hand-assisted laparoscopic surgery and dependence on surgical hand-access ports are factors expected to drive the growth of the global surgical hand-access ports market. Increment in donors of abdominal organs is also a factor driving the growth of the global surgical hand-access port market. With innovation and advancement in technology, the degree of competition is expected to surge in the surgical hand-access port market. A large market growth can be expected upon improvement and modification of surgical hand-access port, such as elimination the limit of angle by the surgeons hand or instrument. It has been observed that population with hand-assisted laparoscopic surgeries is growing at a high rate over the past years. With the technological advancement, improved innovative devices such as surgical hand-access ports provide better and cost effective treatment. With the rising number of medical applications and rapid technological advancements, the surgical hand-access ports market is predicted to register a high revenue growth over the forecast period.

Global Surgical Hand-Access Port Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global surgical hand-access port market is segmented into eight regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan (APECJ), China, Japan, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to hold a large share in the global surgical hand-access port market in terms of revenue. Increasing number of hand-assisted laparoscopic surgeries and organ donors in the region is expected to increase the adoption of surgical hand-access port. Europe is also expected to witness significant growth in the global market due to increasing healthcare education. Asia Pacific and North America are expected grow at promising CAGRs during the forecast period as per the availability of surgical hand-access port.

Global Surgical Hand-Access Port Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global surgical hand-access port market are CONMED Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Ethicon US, LLC, Inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Cereus Holdings Limited, Dexterity Inc., and Advanced Surgical Concepts, among others.

