Necrotizing Skin infections Treatment Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights & Forecast till 2031

Necrotizing skin infections ranks among the most rarely found diseases but are highly lethal infection. Necrotizing skin infection arise primarily in any layer of skin soft tissue such as dermis and epidermis that are associated with necrotizing changes. Necrotizing skin infection is also commonly called as “Flesh eating disease”. Necrotizing skin infections penetrates deeper layers of soft tissues and rapidly spreads along facial planes. This infection majorly infects the adipose tissue and deep musculature.

Establishing the diagnosis of necrotizing skin infections is the greatest challenge for medical professionals. In some cases death can occur within 12 to 24 hrs if diagnosis and proper treatment is not provided in time. Progression of necrotizing skin infections differs from person to person depending on age, overall health, extent of symptoms etc. Common symptoms of necrotizing skin infection include onset of pain and swelling at the site of wound, nausea, ulcer, fever etc. Necrotizing skin infections includes various necrotizing forms of fasciitis, myositis and cellulitis. The treatment of necrotizing skin infections is surgically removal of dead and septic tissues and various range of antibiotics.

For instance, dicloxacillin and cephalexin are recommended for treatment of necrotizing skin infections caused by group A streptococcus. Oral therapy is prescribed for superficial dermal necrotizing infections like vancomycin for S aureous. A comprehensive treatment plan may involve medications, physical and other types of therapy, and counseling. The major potential end users for necrotizing skin infection treatment market where these treatments are high in demand and generate significant revenues includes hospital associated hospitals, specialty clinic and ambulatory surgery centers and research institutes.

Necrotizing Skin Infection Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing demand for effective cure indicated for necrotizing skin infections as current standard cure for necrotizing skin infections also involves surgical debridement unfortunately leading to amputations. To prevent loss of limb or fatal outcome need for new therapies in necrotizing skin infection market is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the necrotizing skin infection market over the forecast period. Also, rapid discovery of novel therapy like hyperbaric oxygen therapy is further expected to drive the revenue growth in global necrotizing skin infection treatment.

Increase in advance diagnostic technique for diagnosis of necrotizing skin infection like magnetic resonance imaging is also contributing to the growth of necrotizing skin infection treatment market. Approval and launch of new medicines by leading companies is the other important factor fueling to the growth of the global necrotizing skin treatment market. However, improper diagnosis of necrotizing skin infection is anticipated to restrain the revenue growth in global necrotizing skin infection treatment market. As early symptoms of necrotizing skin diseases are often mistaken for flu.

Necrotizing Skin Infection Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global necrotizing skin infection treatment market can be segmented on the basis of treatment type, causative agent type, end user.

Based on treatment type, the global necrotizing skin infection treatment market is segmented as:

Surgery

Antibiotics

Based on causative agent type, the global bacterial antigens market is segmented as:

Group A Streptococcus

Bacterioides

Klebsiella

Clostridium

Coli

Staphylococcus aureus

Acromonas hydrophila

Based on end user, the global bacterial antigens market is segmented as:

Hospital

Ambulatory surgery centers

Specialty clinics

others

Necrotizing Skin Infection Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for necrotizing skin infection treatment is expected to register a moderate growth rate over the forecast period on the account of increase in number of diagnostic tests performed in humans. Different types of products are being introduced in the necrotizing skin infection treatment market recently by leading players such as anti-infective Aganocide compound for necrotizing skin infection known as Neutro phase skin and wound cleanser by Novabay pharmaceutical Inc., and some of the innovative surgical methods for treating severe cases of necrotizing skin infection are expected to come in the necrotizing skin infection treatment market. Thus there exists a high competition among local and regional players for necrotizing skin infection treatment market. According to CDC (center for Disease Control and Prevention) necrotizing fasciitis is caused majorly by group A streptococcus and is very common infection among necrotizing skin infections.

Among the oral antibiotic treatment indicated for group A streptococcus, the cephalexin or Amoxicillin medicinal product segment is expected to lead the global necrotizing skin infection treatment market over the forecast period. Diagnostic laboratories and specialty clinics is expected to contribute high revenue share in the global necrotizing skin infection treatment market as they are the most significant platform to perform diagnostic tests and provide treatment for necrotizing skin infection. Hospital for treating necrotizing skin infections also account for significant revenue generation owing to large footprint of patients to get treated.

Necrotizing Skin Infection Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global necrotizing skin infection treatment market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the leading market in the necrotizing skin infection treatment market owing to rise in number of patients for necrotizing skin infection as CDC stated that 1200 cases occurs each year in U.S since 2010 as compared to other regions. The necrotizing skin infection treatment market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to witness sluggish due to low treatment seeking rate. Europe is expected to register second largest share in the global necrotizing skin infection treatment market throughout the forecast period owing to increased funding for research and advance health care infrastructure the region.

Necrotizing Skin Infection Treatment Market: Key Players

The global necrotizing skin infection treatment market is fragmented with few number of domestic manufacturers. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global necrotizing skin infection treatment market are DURATA therapeutics, cubist Pharmaceutical, Wockhardt limited, Atox Bio Inc., Basilea pharmaceutical, AG and Melinta Therapeutics,Inc. and others.

