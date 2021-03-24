Tangential Flow Filtration Market Top Growth Factors and Future Trends 2024

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report Tangential Flow Filtration Market is expected to grow from USD 944 million in 2019 to USD 1,590 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72081607

The advantages of TFF over normal flow filtration (NFF), the increasing adoption of single-use technologies, and increased cGMP adoption are the key factors driving the market growth.

Bioprocess applications projected to account for the largest application segment of the market in 2019

Based on application, the Tangential Flow Filtration Market is segmented into bioprocess applications, viral vector and vaccine purification, and other applications such as drug formulation, blood plasma fractionation, media and buffer preparation, and pharmaceutical water purification. The bioprocess applications segment is expected to dominate the market in 2019 owing to factors such as growth in the overall biopharmaceutical industry, increasing biologics research, and significant growth in biologics research funding.

Ultrafiltration segment to account for the largest share of the market, by technique

Based on technique, the global Tangential Flow Filtration Market is divided into ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and other TFF techniques. The ultrafiltration segment is expected to account for the largest share of the TFF Market in 2019, due to the wide range of UF applications in the pharma-biotech industry such as protein concentration, desalting and buffer exchange (diafiltration, DF), cell harvesting after fermentation, the removal of cell debris after lysis, cell clarification, and blood plasma separation.

Tangential flow filtration systems segment to account for the largest share of the global TFF Market in 2019

Based on the product, the Tangential Flow Filtration Market is segmented into systems, membrane filters, and accessories. The systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019, owing to factors such as the increasing use of different single-use systems among end users due to their advantages, such as a reduced need for product validation and cleaning.

PES/PS to account for the largest share of the global TFF Market, by material type, in 2019

Based on material type, the global Tangential Flow Filtration Market is divided into PES/PS, regenerated cellulose, and other materials. The PES/PS segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019. The hydrophilic nature of PES/PS, its low protein-binding properties, and wide range of applications, such as ultrafiltration of downstream processing, product concentration, and the filtration of biological and pharmaceutical solutions, is expected to drive the demand for this material.

North America is projected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019

In 2019, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Tangential Flow Filtration Market, followed by Europe. The largest share of the North American market is attributed to the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry and significant R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. An increasing focus on the enhancement of productivity and efficiency in biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes has also driven the adoption of membrane filters and membrane systems in the separation and purification processes.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=72081607

The major companies in the global TFF Market are Merck Millipore (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), and Repligen Corporation (US).

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com