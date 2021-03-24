Automated Dialysis Concentrated Production Systems Future Innovation Strategies, Profit Analysis, Forecast till 2031

Dialysis is a medical procedure which removes excess solutes, water, and toxins from the blood. It is preferred for patients dealing with kidney diseases and related ailments. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, in 2015, there were approximately 661,000 Americans who had kidney failure, and 468,000 among these went through dialysis. Dialysis concentrates contain a mixture of glucose, electrolytes, and purified water. The concentrate resembles the concentration occurring naturally in the blood beside buffer and potassium. Dialysis concentrates are prepared according to the patient’s requirement and help in regulating their acid-base and electrolyte balance and removing metabolic waste products from the blood.

Automated dialysis concentrated production systems are used to produce these concentrates. The production in the automated dialysis concentrated production systems include bicarbonate concentrate production, acid concentrate production, and specific modifiers for hemodialysis. Automated dialysis concentrated production systems have storage tanks and mixing tanks where the dialysis concentrates are prepared. The storage tanks in an automated dialysis concentrated production system are connected to the delivery systems for dialysis centers.

Automated Dialysis Concentrated Production Systems Market: Drivers

Automated dialysis concentrated production systems market is highly driven by growing incidences of chronic kidney diseases and kidney-related ailments. Increase in private investment and venture funding as support to the manufacturing of more advanced production systems is also expected to drive the automated dialysis concentrated production systems market over the forecast period.

Government spending on health care, especially for patients dealing with chronic kidney diseases has been improving and could drive the demand for automated dialysis concentrated production systems over the forecast period. However, there is low awareness about kidney-related ailments which might hinder market growth for automated dialysis concentrated production systems. The procedure is also costly, making it highly unaffordable for middle-income and poor-economy countries. This could also hinder the automated dialysis concentrated production systems market over the forecast period.

Automated Dialysis Concentrated Production Systems Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global automated dialysis concentrated production systems market can be segmented as per dialysis type, end user, and geography.

Based on dialysis type, the global automated dialysis concentrated production systems market is segmented into:

Automated Dialysis Concentrated Production Systems for Hemodialysis

Automated Dialysis Concentrated Production Systems for Peritoneal Dialysis

Automated Dialysis Concentrated Production Systems for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy

Based on product type, the global automated dialysis concentrated production systems market is segmented into:

Open Automated Dialysis Concentrated Production Systems

Closed Automated Dialysis Concentrated Production Systems

Based on end users, the global automated dialysis concentrated production systems market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Renal Care Centers

Others

Based on geography, the global automated dialysis concentrated production systems market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

Middle East & Africa

Automated Dialysis Concentrated Production Systems Market: Overview

Automated dialysis concentrated production systems market is highly driven by hemodialysis. Hemodialysis is one of the most common dialysis methods performed for patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases and related ailments. According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, there were approximately 118,000 people in the US in 2014 who started the treatment for ESRD and 662,000 were on chronic dialysis or had a kidney transplant. Open automated dialysis concentrated production system is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to a better and improved validation of the dialysis fluid and water treatment and production of fluid according to the required quality.

Automated Dialysis Concentrated Production Systems Market: Regional Outlook

A vital factor which is driving the North America market for automated dialysis concentrated production systems is the growing awareness about the availability of automated dialysis concentrated production systems for treatment of various kidney diseases and kidney related ailments. North America’s automated dialysis concentrated production systems market is also expected to grow at a faster rate owing to good healthcare spending and healthcare infrastructure. Europe is one of the leading regions for automated dialysis concentrated production systems market because of the high incidence and prevalence of kidney diseases and consistent rise in geriatric population. Lack of awareness about kidney diseases and dialysis will hinder the Asia-Pacific’s market for automated dialysis concentrated production systems over the forecast period.

Automated Dialysis Concentrated Production Systems Market: Key Players

The major market participants operating in the global automated dialysis concentrated production systems market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, REN MED MEDICAL PRODUCTS & TRADE LTD. CO., Nipro Renal Solutions, Unipharm JSC, and FLG Automation AG.

