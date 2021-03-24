Conjugated Estrogen Global Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast till 2031

Conjugated estrogen is an active pharmaceutical ingredient that contains a mixture of steroidal and non-steroidal components that are obtained from pregnant mares’ urine. Conjugated estrogen is used as an external source and is prescribed as a replacement of female natural hormones. Estrogen has many well-known effects on the tissues of the body. It causes the growth of the inner lining of uterus, secretion of cervix, development & growth of female sexual organs and maintains the sexual characteristics of females, such as hair growth of underarm and pubic area and countering of body and bone.

Menopause is diagnosed when a woman has not had menses for one year. Due to the low production of estrogen in the body, about 85% of women have symptoms such as hot flushes, bone loss, vaginal dryness and shrinkage of tissues. For these symptoms, menopause hormone treatment therapy is the most effective treatment. Conjugated estrogen helps menopausal women treat symptoms such as shrinkage of vaginal tissue, vaginal dryness, hot flashes, bone loss and painful intercourse.

However, there are many side effects of conjugated estrogen such as breast swelling, abdominal pain, vaginal bleeding, nausea and mood swings. Patients with heart & kidney diseases should be careful while taking conjugated estrogen as it cause retention of salt & water in the body.

Also, a high dose of conjugated estrogen can cause clotting of blood in legs and lungs. Hence, smokers have a high risk of clots and are recommended to quit smoking if they are prescribed conjugated estrogen. Before taking conjugated estrogen, its side effects, dosage, drug interactions, risks and storage should be reviewed properly.

Conjugated Estrogen Market: Drivers and Restraints

Menopause is a natural and normal process in women, which occurs due to aging and lowers the function of ovaries and lowers the levels of estrogen and other hormones in the body. The growing prevalence of the female geriatric population and women with menopause is the major factor driving the growth of the conjugated estrogens market over the forecast period. However, limited awareness and negligence about women healthcare services in developing nations and related side effects among women due to menopause hormone treatment therapy are restraining the revenue growth of the global conjugated estrogen market.

Conjugated Estrogen Market: Segmentation

The global conjugated estrogen market can be segmented on the basis of form, route of administration, end user and geography.

Based on form, the global conjugated estrogen market has been segmented as:

Tablets

Creams

Powder

Vials

Based on route of administration, the global conjugated estrogen market has been segmented as:

Oral

Topical

Injection

Based on end user, the global conjugated estrogen market has been segmented as:

Hospitals

Obstetrics & Gynecology Clinics

Others

Based on geography, the global conjugated estrogen market has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Conjugated Estrogen Market: Overview

The global market for conjugated estrogen is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period. Rising population of ageing women with menopause and the rising demand for treatment-related menopause are driving the growth of the conjugated estrogen market. Women with menopause are at a high risk of cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis due to the low production of estrogen in the body. Decreased production of estrogen causes loss of bone density, which in turn causes osteoporosis and fractures in women. Conjugated estrogen is well-known as an external source and is prescribed as a replacement for female natural hormones. It can be helpful to maintain and balance women health and deal with the symptoms caused by menopause. However, conjugated estrogen is not prescribed to women who have undergone surgical removal of the uterus as estrogen promote abnormal thickening of the lining of the uterus, which can increase the risk of endometrial cancer. But the combination of progestin with estrogen can prevent endometrial cancer. Also, there is a high risk of memory loss and disturbance of thinking process among women over age 65 treated with conjugated estrogen. These factors can retrain the growth of the conjugated estrogen market.

Conjugated Estrogen Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global conjugated estrogen market has been segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global conjugated estrogen market due to growing prevalence of the geriatric female population with menopause, initiatives towards increasing female health awareness and health coverage. Conjugated estrogen is specifically approved in the United States and Canada for menopause-related problems. Europe is expected to register the second largest share in the global conjugated estrogen market throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness regarding female healthcare. The conjugated estrogen market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a high CAGR due to large population growth and increasing aging population of women and large presence of local players.

Conjugated Estrogen Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players in the global conjugated estrogen market include Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Xi’an sgonek biological Technology Co., Ltd., Teva Branded Pharm and others.

