Non-invasive Ventilator Global Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast till 2031

Non-invasive Ventilator Market: Introduction

A ventilator is a life-supporting system that is used to inhale oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide from the body. It helps patients breathe easier who are suffering from breathing difficulty. A ventilator is also used during anesthesia, as anesthesia can disrupt the normal breathing functionality, and the ventilator ensures that the normal breathing process is carried out efficiently during surgery. A non-invasive ventilator is used as an airway support, administered through a face mask instead of an endotracheal tube.

A non-invasive ventilator supports the patient in breathing without the need for tracheotomy. Non-invasive ventilators are gaining traction nowadays, as there is increasing preference for non-invasive ventilation over invasive ventilation. A non-invasive ventilator supports the patient by delivering the right inspiratory and expiratory pressure to meet the individual’s ventilator demands.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2290

A non-invasive ventilator is used more frequently and treats a wider range of conditions. Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (CPOD) are mainly treated with these non-invasive ventilators in intensive care units. Other than COPD, conditions such as pneumonia, acute lung injury, asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, neuromuscular disease, chest wall disorder, and obesity hypoventilation syndrome are treated with non-invasive ventilators. A non-invasive ventilator is also useful in a homecare setting for the treatment of sleep-related disorders such as sleep apnea.

Non-invasive Ventilator Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of respiratory disorders is expected to be a major factor driving the growth of the non-invasive ventilator market over the forecast period. According to WHO, around 65 million people have moderate to serve chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (CPOD), globally. Various technological advancements in ventilation devices with operating efficiency, and the increasing geriatric population are also impelling the growth of the non-invasive ventilator market. Risk factors such as obesity and diabetes; unhealthy lifestyles such as alcohol consumption and smoking; and irregular sleep patterns that develop into respiratory problems are expected to drive the market of non-invasive ventilators in the near future.

The cumulative demand for new technology devices among surgeons is another major factor expected to drive the non-invasive ventilator market. Moreover, the benefits of non-invasive ventilators over invasive ventilators are expected to spur the demand for non-invasive ventilators over the forecast period. However, the high cost of these non-invasive ventilators is expected to hamper the growth of the non-invasive ventilator market. Moreover, the risk of not receiving sufficient ventilation due to an incorrect set-up is expected to restrain the growth of the non-invasive ventilator market.

Non-invasive Ventilator Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global non-invasive ventilator market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the global non-invasive ventilator market is segmented as:

Electric

Pneumatic

Elecro-Pneumatic

Based on end user, the global non-invasive ventilator market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2290

Non-invasive Ventilator Market: Overview

The global market for non-invasive ventilators is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. The electric non-invasive ventilators segment is expected grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period in the non-invasive ventilator market. The hospitals end user segment is expected to contribute a high share in the global non-invasive ventilator market. Nowadays, non-invasive ventilators are in the high demand among healthcare professionals and patients due to their many benefits.

Non-invasive Ventilator Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global non-invasive ventilator market is segmented into America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be a dominant market in the global non-invasive ventilator market, due to the rise in the prevalence of respiratory diseases in the United States. A large number of technology solution providers exist in the market in this region. Europe is expected to have the second-largest share in the global non-invasive ventilator market throughout the forecast period, due to the huge adoption of new technologies among healthcare professionals. The non-invasive ventilator market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, owing to factors such as rising standards of living, lifestyle changes, rise in awareness levels, and focus on healthcare expenditure. Japan is expected to represent a significant share in the global non-invasive ventilator market, due to strong reimbursement policies and the increasing aging population.

Non-invasive Ventilator Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global non-invasive ventilator market are ResMed Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Hamilton Bonaduz AG, HEYER Medical AG, Respironics, Inc., Airon Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Magnamed, medin Medical Innovations GmbH, Mindray Medical International Limited, O-Two Medical Technologies Inc., Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Smiths Medical, Inc., WILAmed GmbH, and others.

Pre Book now to get Free Customization in the Report- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2290/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates