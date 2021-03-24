Dimethylolpropionic Acid (DMPA) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Production, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis and Forecast 2014-2020|Key Top Players- Geo Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Perstorp Specialty Chemicals AB, Henan Tianfu Chemical Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Vtolo Chemicals Co., Ltd.

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ —This Future Market Insights report examines the ‘Global Dimethylolpropionic Acid (DMPA) Market” for the period 2014-2020. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on DMPA market and its various applications. The report highlights the market opportunities in the global DMPA market.

DMPA is a compound with one tertiary carboxylic group and two hydroxyl groups. Carboxylic acid group is less reactive, hence DMPA reacts as a diol. The free acid group promotes resin water solubility, eases the introduction of a polar group in order to improve coating adhesion and synthetic fibre dye receptivity. In addition, the free acid group also increases the alkali solubility of deposited films. DMPA is in the form of white crystalline powder, with melting point between 170–180oC.

Substantial growth in production of polyurethane dispersion primarily in APAC, growing penetration of powder coating in automobile industry and growing investments in polyester resin market are some of the drivers of global DMPA market. The report also depicts some of the major challenges of the market such as availability of low cost substitutes such as trimethylolpropane (TMP), timethylolethane (TME) and dimethylol butanoic acid (DMBA) and price volatility.

The report starts with an overview of DMPA market across the globe. The report also depicts the marketing strategies undertaken by the key market players which is significantly transforming the DMPA market. This study analyses the DMPA market from supply perspective, in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) during the forecast period 2014-2020. The report also includes the analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and their impact analysis. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and inhibitors based on the weighted average model providing a crystal clear decision making insights to the clients.

The next section of the report analyses the DMPA market based on applications and presents the forecast in terms of value for the forecast period. DMPA is most widely used in Polyurethane Dispersions (PUDs) in order to improve hydrophilic properties of polyurethane polymer. PUDs is further used in applications such as adhesives, glass fibre sizing, automotive topcoats, wood finishing and other such applications. The DMPA market has been broadly segmented as Polyurethane Dispersions, resins, powder coatings and electrodeposition coatings. In powder coatings, DMPA is used in epoxy-polyester systems to improve gloss, impact resistance and flow properties and flexibility of coatings and in electrodeposition coatings, usage of DMPA improves the cure response and enables the resin to be water soluble.

To understand and assess the opportunities in this market the report is categorically divided under various sections such as market analysis by regions (Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, APEJ, Japan, Latin America and Middle East & Africa); competitive landscape (inclusive of competition dashboard and company profiles) The report analyses the global DMPA devices market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

Regions covered in the report include:

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

North America

APEJ

Japan

Latin America

MEA

To calculate the market size, the report considers various aspects based on both secondary and primary research. To arrive at appropriate market estimates, qualitative inputs and data points such as regional split and market split by applications have been incorporated from primary respondents.

Some of the key inputs form primary respondents are as follows:

“Resins will be the fastest growing DMPA application by 2020 end.”

-Director of Strategic Sales

“Growth in polyurethane dispersion industry, especially in developing economies, coupled with intensifying penetration of powder coating in the automobile industry is fuelling demand for DMPA.”

-Director of Sales

“The market in APEJ will be most attractive, followed by Western Europe and North America. Also, APEJ will to be the fastest growing market for DMPA by 2020 end.”

-Vice President

The forecast assessment in the report assess the total revenue of DMPA market. The very first step is the market sizing of the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Following the characteristics and assessing the current and future market trends, we triangulated the data via different analysis based on supply side and dynamics of related markets.

It is crucial to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the DMPA market.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Assumptions & Acronyms Used

4. Global Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market Definition & Taxonomy

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Definition

4.1.2. Market Taxonomy

5. Global Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market Overview

5.1. Market Size (US$ Mn) & Y-O-Y Growth (%), 2013 – 2020

5.1.1. Incremental Opportunity, 2013 – 2020

5.2. Market Size (Kilotonne) And Y-O-Y Growth (%), 2013 – 2020

6. Global Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers & Restraints

6.3. Impact Analysis Of Drivers & Restraints

7. Global Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market Analysis & Forecast, By Region

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Y-O-Y Growth (%) Comparison

7.1.2. Bps Analysis

7.2. North America Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market Analysis & Forecast, 2013 – 2020

7.2.1. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast & Y-O-Y Growth (%)

7.2.2. Incremental Opportunity

7.2.3. Market Size (Kilotonne) Forecast & Y-O-Y Growth

7.3. Latin America Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market Analysis & Forecast, 2013 – 2020

7.3.1. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast & Y-O-Y Growth (%)

7.3.2. Incremental Opportunity

7.3.3. Market Size (Kilotonne) Forecast & Y-O-Y Growth

7.4. Western Europe America Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market Analysis & Forecast, 2013 – 2020

7.4.1. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast & Y-O-Y Growth (%)

7.4.2. Incremental Opportunity

7.4.3. Market Size (Kilotonne) Forecast & Y-O-Y Growth

7.5. Eastern Europe Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market Analysis & Forecast, 2013 – 2020

7.5.1. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast & Y-O-Y Growth (%)

7.5.2. Incremental Opportunity

7.5.3. Market Size (Kilotonne) Forecast & Y-O-Y Growth

7.6. APEJ Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market Analysis & Forecast, 2013 – 2020

7.6.1. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast & Y-O-Y Growth (%)

7.6.2. Incremental Opportunity

7.6.3. Market Size (Kilotonne) Forecast & Y-O-Y Growth

7.7. Middle East & Africa Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market Analysis & Forecast, 2013 – 2020

7.7.1. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast & Y-O-Y Growth (%)

7.7.2. Incremental Opportunity

7.7.3. Market Size (Kilotonne) Forecast & Y-O-Y Growth

7.8. Japan Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market Analysis & Forecast, 2013 – 2020

7.8.1. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast & Y-O-Y Growth (%)

7.8.2. Incremental Opportunity

7.8.3. Market Size (Kilotonne) Forecast & Y-O-Y Growth

7.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

Another key feature of this report is analysis of DMPA market forecast in terms of absolute dollar. Absolute dollar opportunity is very important in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global DMPA market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & performance of DMPA market, Future Market Insight s developed market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

Few of the market players featured in the section include

Geo Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

Perstorp Specialty Chemicals AB

Henan Tianfu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Vtolo Chemicals Co., Ltd.

