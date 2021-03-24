Thyme extract Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2031

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Thyme extract Market Outlook:

Thyme is an aromatic herb derived from the genus Thymus. Extracts from thyme plants are used in many applications owing to their diverse range of properties and versatile applications. Thyme extract is mostly used in cosmetics, fragrances, culinary, pharmaceutical and the food & beverage industry. Increasing trend of personal grooming amongst consumers is fuelling the demand for cosmetics and personal care products, which is boosting the demand for thyme extract in the market. Thyme extract also possesses various medicinal properties, such as anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties, which is why it is given preference over synthetic substitutes. Thyme extract is also used as a flavoring agent in the food and beverage industry and rising demand for natural flavoring agents is fuelling the demand for thyme extract in the market. Thyme extract-based products are gaining traction in the market owing to the shift in consumer preference towards herbal extract-based products from conventional products. All these factors collectively will account for a hike in demand for thyme extract in the market over the forecast period.

Growing health consciousness and increasing demand for natural ingredient based cosmetic products is driving the thyme extract market:

In the recent global scenario, steady growth in the cosmetic and pharmaceuticals industry and growing attraction towards natural based products is being witnessed, which is leading to an increase in demand for thyme extract in the global market. Increasing awareness among consumers about the side effects of chemical ingredients is one of the major growth drivers for the thyme extract market. Furthermore, numerous medicinal properties of thyme extract, such as anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties coupled with aromatic properties, is the reason for the growth in the usage of thyme extracts in the pharmaceutical industries, contributing towards the rise of the thyme extract market. The food and beverage industry is growing exponentially these days which is leading to an increase in demand for flavoring agents and thereby, increasing demand for thyme extract in the market. The demand for products with natural based ingredients is witnessing a persistence growth aiding to increase in the demand of thyme extract in the market.

Thyme extract Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global Thyme extract market has been segmented as:

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of nature, the global Thyme extract market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of application, the global Thyme extract market has been segmented as:

Food and Beverages.

Pharmaceuticals

Sore throat

Bronchitis

Lower blood pressure

Improves immunity

Antiseptic

Bacterial and fungal infection

Anti-Inflammatory

Others

Personal care & Cosmetics

Shampoos

Toothpaste

Hair conditioners

Cologne

Soaps

Detergent

Creams

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the global Valerian market has been segmented as:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Retailers

Global Thyme extract Market: Market Participants:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global Thyme extract market are Foodchem International Corporation, The John D. Walsh Company, Inc., The Lebermuth Co., Inc., IL Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co., MB-Holding GmbH & Co. KG, NOW Health Group, Inc., Berjé Inc., Ecuadorian Rainforest, LLC,, Inc., Bontoux S.A.S., Treatt Plc, Reincke und Fichtner GmbH, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., Penta International Corporation and others.

Opportunities for Thyme extract Market participants:

Increase in the growth of cosmetics trade globally is increasing the demand for herbal products, which is a major factor aiding the growth in demand for thyme extract in the market. Regions, such as North America and Europe, will witness growing demand for thyme extract owing to the increasing consumer base for cosmetics and personal care products. The demand for thyme extract will also pace up over the forecast period due to growing applications of thyme extract as a food flavoring and preserving agent. Regions, such as the Asia Pacific, will also witness growing demand for thyme extract due to increasing per capita consumption of consumers and growing food and beverage industry. Thyme extract is also used in nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals as thyme extract helps in preventing and curing several ailments. Sensing lucrative growth opportunities, a lot of new market players are anticipated to enter the thyme extract market over the forecast period.

The Thyme extract market on the basis of region has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

The Middle East & Africa

Brief Approach to Research for Thyme extract Market:

The company will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report:

Some of the key data points covered in our report for the Thyme extract market include:

An overview of the Thyme extract market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Thyme extract market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Thyme extract market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Thyme extract market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the Thyme extract market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

