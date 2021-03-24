Salt Spray Chamber Insights, Leading Key Players And Top Factors Driving 2020–2030

A salt spray chamber is used to predict the degradation and decay of materials and surface coatings, with the help of which we can decide the lifespan of a particular product. Salt spray chamber uses an accelerated supply of salt spray which decides the rate of corrosion in the test specimen. The test duration of the products is completely dependent upon the corrosion resistance of that product. In may take from few hours to several days to complete the test.

This chamber is used to test the surfaces coated with electroplating, anode handling, paint, inorganic and organic films, anti-rust oil, etc. Many of the salt spray tests that are performed in these chambers mostly belong to a particular industry or sector depending upon the environmental corrosion effect. Salt spray chambers come in different sizes and are required to be compliant with various global standards such as ASTM, ISO etc.

Global Salt Spray Chamber Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing need from electronics industry is propelling the salt spray chamber market

Salt spray chamber plays a vital role in the electronics industry for the testing of electronic components such as IC, PCB, switches, etc. These components do not work efficiently if their parts get corroded. To provide the devices with superior quality and better lifespan, the electronics components should be resistant to corrosion. Testing the electronics components under extreme corrosive conditions ensures the quality and reliability of the products. Due to these factors, the growing electronics industry is boosting the global salt spray chamber market demand.

On the other hand however, lack of awareness about the impact of corrosion on the metal components among local manufacturers is one of the restraints that is hampering the growth of global salt spray chamber.

Global Salt Spray Chamber Market: Segmentation

The global salt spray chamber market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end use industry, and region.

On the basis of Product Type, global salt spray chamber market can be segmented as:

Steady state tests

Cyclic salt spray tests

On the basis of Portability, global salt spray chamber market can be segmented as:

Benchtop

Portable

On the basis of End Use Industry, global salt spray chamber market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Construction

Paints and Coating

Others

Global Salt Spray Chamber Market: Competition Landscape

Key manufacturers of salt spray chamber are Ascott Analytical Equipment Ltd, BIONICS SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGIES (P) LTD, Wewon Environmental Chambers Co., Ltd., PT. DAINAN 2 INDONESIA, CME (CM Envirosystems), Itabashi Rikakogyo, Presto Group, Acmas Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Inc., Cromocol, Equilam N.A., Associated Environmental Systems (AES), among others. Leading players are continuously focussing on to provide the salt spray chambers with upgraded features.

Acmas Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Inc., one of the leading manufacturer of salt spray chamber has recently launched new salt spray chamber. This new salt chamber is compatible with ASTM, ISO, Din, and EN standards. It has many advanced features such as Auto water refilling, auto fog collection, optional provision for SO2 testing, Inner construction of high grade SS-304, protection against over temperature and alarm device for insufficient water, among other.

Global Salt Spray Chamber Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global salt spray chamber market can be segmented into seven key regions. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show significant growth during the forecast period owing to the larger automotive and construction industry. The countries such as the US and Canada in North America has various automotive manufacturing plants and construction industries, these parameters in the North America are fuelling the salt spray chamber market.

East Asia and South Asia regions have well developed electronics and automotive industry which subsequently will boost the salt spray chamber market in these regions. The Middle East and Africa is forecasted to witness moderate growth of salt spray chamber market owing to increasing investments in construction and infrastructure industries in this region. In addition to this, the presence of leading manufacturers such as Associated Environmental Systems and Wewon Environmental Chambers Co. in North America and East Asia respectively, intensify the competition in the salt spray chamber market in these regions.

The report on salt spray chamber is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Salt Spray Chamber Market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on salt spray chamber market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Salt Spray Chamber Market Segments

Salt Spray Chamber Market Dynamics

Salt Spray Chamber Market Size

Salt Spray Chamber Market Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in Salt Spray Chamber Market

Technology

Value Chain

Salt Spray Chamber Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia and Pacific (India, ASEAN, Oceania, Rest of South Asia and Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights: