Pneumatic Fittings Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2030

Pneumatic Fittings Market: Overview and Dynamics

Pneumatic Fittings are the parts which are used in a pressurized gas system to connect different sections of the pipes, hoses or tubes. Pneumatic Fittings have rigid seals and operate in lower pressure environment than hydraulic fittings are consistently used in pneumatic and logic control systems also in-cylinder parts.

The Pneumatic Fittings are several benefits such as simple design and control, with improved reliability, lower cost and is a much safer alternative to hydraulic connectors. The increasing trend in the industry is the widespread adoption of durable and economical materials like zinc, aluminum and plastics in pneumatic systems and equipment. On the flip side, there is a certain amount of risk associated in handling the pneumatic equipment as this instrument requires expensive air-producing equipment to be installed on the location and the low-cost options such as electric and hydraulics are more appealing to the customers.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

COVID-19 pandemic has mandated countries to impose stringent lockdowns and stern social distancing measures across the world, flattening the global economic curve. This as a result has disrupted almost every industry and Pneumatic Fittings market has also been affected largely. COVID-19 pandemic has exhibited massive disruptions in the demand-supply chain across a multitude of industries, leading towards economic losses at a large scale global level. Facilities shutdowns in North America, Asia and Europe in the second quarter of 2020 has allayed the production scale of Pneumatic Fittings. As the fittings are made from earth metals like Aluminum, Zinc, Steel etc. the lockdowns had an adverse effect on the Pneumatic Fittings Market. However, simultaneously upgrading workplace safety measures and COVID-19 guidelines for worker safety would help the Pneumatic Fittings market to bounce back strongly best by the fourth quarter of 2020.

Segmentation Analysis of Pneumatic Fittings Market

The Global Pneumatic Fittings market is bifurcated into seven major segments: Connection type, Function type, Fitting type, Material Used, Application, Geographic Region, Sales Channel

On the basis of Connection type, Pneumatic Fittings market has been segmented as follows:

Hoses

Pipes

Tubes

On the basis of Function type, Pneumatic Fittings market has been segmented as follows:

Union

Elbow

Tee

Valve

On the basis of Fitting type, Pneumatic Fittings market has been segmented as follows:

Ball and Sleeve Fittings

Compression Fittings

Push-to-Connect

Threaded Fittings

Barbed Fittings

On the basis of Material used, Pneumatic Fittings market has been segmented as follows:

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Brass

Plastic

Composites

On the basis of Application, Pneumatic Fittings market is segmented as:

Automotive

Semi-Conductor

Healthcare

Packaging

Others (Marine, Food, etc.)

On the basis of Geographic regions, Pneumatic Fittings market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

In terms of Sales Channel, the pneumatic equipment market is segmented into:

Online channel

Offline channel

Pneumatic Fittings Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the regional split, the report “Pneumatic Fittings Market” takes into account six prominent regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific will collectively account for the majority of the Pneumatic Fittings market share. Easing government policies and increased investments in the region is expected to boost the market in the coming years. Also with the rapid commercial development and easing FDI rules in the Asia-Pacific is further expected to fuel the Pneumatic Fittings market. Further, North America is expected to turn out as the most promising region under Pneumatic Fittings market owing to consistent stringent modifications in the workplace safety regulations and rising demand from the automation industry.

Pneumatic Fittings Market: Key Players

Being a fragmented market, players have little dominant presence across regions through streamlined distribution networks. Bosch Rexroth AG, Advanced Pneumatic Industries (A.P.I. S.r.l.), Festo Corporate, Festo Corporate, SMC Corp. of America, Eaton Corp, KURODA Pneumatics Ltd, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Stanley Black & Decker Inc. are amongst the prominent players in Pneumatic Fittings market.

Generic organic growth strategy of the manufacturers involves making products which are cost-effective and customer-specific. Moreover, the pneumatic components manufacturers are consistently facing challenges from the electric and hydraulic equipment which provide these parts at a much economical rate.

Similarly, regional clusters of Asia and Africa are now supporting the indigenous manufacturers is presenting challenges to global players who are offering their products at higher price points which in turn is significantly disrupting the overall Pneumatic Fittings market revenues.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Pneumatic Fittings market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Pneumatic Fittings market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, product type, material type and end use.

The Pneumatic Fittings report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The Pneumatic Fittings report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Pneumatic Fittings report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

