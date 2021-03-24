Utility Locator Insights, Deep Analysis of Key Vendor in the Industry and Forecast Till 2031

Posted on 2021-03-24 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Utility locator is essential equipment for finding and marking the public utility mains which are underground. The public utility contains lines for television cable, telecommunication, electricity distribution, natural gas, street lights, fiber optics, storm drains, traffic lights, wastewater pipelines, and water mains. In some places, most essential national defense communication lines, mass transportation, oil & gas pipes, road & rail channels are also contending for space underground.

The rapid growth of utility locator is attributed to the concern for protection and security of underground utilities, improving utility locator technologies over outdated utility locating techniques, and government initiatives towards the implementation of utility locators. Moreover, there is increasing demand for the utility locators due to stringent government policies and regulations to locate underground utilities before construction and excavating are significantly contributing to the growth of utility locator market across the globe at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Click HERE To Get A SAMPLE (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) At- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5411

Global Utility Locator Market: Dynamics

Deployment of Technologically Advance Utility Locators Remains the Key Driving Engine for Market

The development of technology for improving underground utility locators is one of the prominent factors expected to fuel the growth of the utility locator market. The end-use industries are preferring technologically innovative utility locators for rapid measurement of errors in the incident of faults in underground cables.

Moreover, using digital technologies, such as penetrating radar and electromagnetic fields in utility locators, will result in proper coordination and communication between different operational points during the mapping and surveying process. As a result, manufacturing advance and technologically upgraded utility locators are expected to increase the accuracy and precision of the survey and mapping process. These parameters are anticipated to propel the growth of utility locators market across the globe at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

On the other hand, one of the key restraints of the utility locator market is high maintenance and possession costs. Thus, these factors are hampering the growth of the utility locator market during the forecast period at a significant CAGR.

Click Here To Get A Full TOC Of The Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5411

Global Utility Locator Market: Segmentation

The global Utility Locator market has been segmented on the basis of technology type, end use, and region.

The market is segmented by technology type:

  • Penetrating Radar
  • Electromagnetic Field
  • Others

The market is segmented by End Use:

  • Oil & Gas
  • Transportation
  • Electricity
  • Telecommunication
  • Water & Utility
  • Others

Global Utility Locator Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players of global Utility Locator market are THE CHARLES MACHINE WORKS, Radiodetection, Guideline Geo, Ridge Tool Company, Sensors & Software, Leica Geosystem, 3M, and Vivax-Metrotech are the key equipment providers in the market.

The prominent manufacturers are focusing on acquisition for sustaining their position in the global market. Furthermore, the key players are focusing on enhancing their product portfolio due to increasing demand of the utility locator by the consumers across the globe.

Global Utility Locator Market: Regional Overview

Based on geography, the global utility locator market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. The global utility locator market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. North American countries, such as the US and Canada, are expected to capture prominent value share of the utility locator market owing to the rapid growth of the telecommunication industry.

East Asia & South Asia are anticipated to hold a significant share in terms of value in the utility locator market due to the rapid growth in the oil & gas and transportation industries. European countries, such as Germany and France, are projected to witness significant share in the utility locator market due to the rapid growth in the water & utility and telecommunication industry.

Moreover, protection and security of underground utilities, improving utility locator technologies over outdated utility locating techniques, and government initiatives towards the implementation of utility locators. These factors are propelling the growth of the market across the globe at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Pre Book Of This Exclusive Report Is Available At- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5411/S

The market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with the market attractiveness as per segment. The market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

  • Utility locator Market Segments
  • Utility locator Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Supply & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies Involved in the Utility locator Market
  • Technology
  • Value Chain of the Market
  • Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of LATAM)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Rest of Europe)
  • East Asia (South Korea, China, Japan)
  • South Asia and Pacific ( ASEAN, India, Oceania, Rest of South Asia & Pacific)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of the parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth utility locator market segmentation
  • Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape of the utility locator market
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on the utility locator market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution