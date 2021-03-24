Gouging Torch Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2031

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Gouging Torch: Introduction

Gouging is a procedure that melts metal in a narrow groove and afterward removes it utilizing compacted air. Gouging torch are regularly utilized in joint planning before a welding process.

Gouging torch is the process of eliminate metal by means of heat generated from a carbon arc.

The process is utilized a compressed air, carbon/graphite electrode and standard power source. The high electric arc utilized between the nib of a carbon electrode and cut the metal work piece and melts the work piece.

Gouging torch utilized in welding framework to keep the welding electrode the ideal way and to supply welding power to the electrode. The gouging torch is create to eliminate whatever type of metal by the “Air Carbon-Arc” process which is inexpensive than older procedure such as grinding, chipping and burning. The gouging torch is generally operated with separate bottled gas or compressed air line supply. Gouging torch is widely used in several industries such as metal fabrication, construction, automobile and many industries.

Gouging Torch: Market Dynamic

Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation and technological development to cater to diverse markets across the globe. Better aspect such as high tensile strength, ductility and corrosion resistance are expected to make gouging torch more attractive. Continual transformation in welding technologies weld large and composite structures in construction industry is expected to boost the growth of gouging torch market in upcoming forecast period.

The incarnation of new material will drive the growth of gouging torch market in upcoming period of time. The many benefit of using new material, such as reduced in weight of overall production cost, lower product and finished product will stimulates technological advancement in global gouging torch market.

Due to increase development in automotive sector is one of the major factor to drive the growth of gouging torch market. The rigorous demand of precision and quality has led to increase demand for gouging torch in automotive industry. Construction sector is also expected to be another prominent end use sector which will aid the growth of gouging torch market to a healthy extent.

Online based sales channel is being adopted as preferred type by the market participants to enable better product penetration and sales to the end use buyers of medium scale industries though the offline based sales channel still remains as the channel employed in the heavy industry.

COVID-19 Impact on Gouging Torch

Since the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the world from start of 2020, slowdown of operations along with subdued investments by the end users has been witnessed in general. The potential impacts of COVID-19, including shortage of subcontractors and materials, supply chains disruption, and the termination of contracts to control expenses. The gouging torch market has experienced dip in growth to a substantial extent during the initial quarters of the present year. The market growth is however, is expected to gain traction within short span of time by resumption of manufacturing activities.

Gouging Torch: Market Segmentation

The gouging torch market can be segmented by product type, application and distribution channel type:

On the basis of product type global gouging torch market can be segmented as:

Carbon-Arc Gouging Torch

Arc-air Gouging Torch

On the basis of application type global gouging torch market can be segmented as:

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace

Marine & Shipbuilding

Others

On the basis of distribution channel type global gouging torch market can be segmented as:

Online

Offline

Gouging Torch: Regional Outlook

Developed countries in Europe and North America are expected to hold leading market share throughout the forecast period on the back of substantial increase in automotive and airport infrastructure development.

Asia pacific is anticipated to emerge as a high growth market of gouging torch in upcoming year due to increase in demand by the respective end use industries such as automobile and construction.

Middle East & Africa gouging torch market is anticipated to significant growth of rate during the forecast period due to increase urbanization, government regulations and surge in infrastructure development in different region in Middle East.

Gouging Torch: Key Market Player

Some of the example of market participants in the global gouging torch market,

ESAB

Abicor Binzel

C.H. Symington & Co., Inc.

PowerWeld Inc.

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Miller Electric

EWM AG

Uniarc.co.th.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the gouging torch market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to gouging torch market segments such as product type and end-use industry.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Russia)

South Asia (India, ASEAN)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on gouging torch market segments and geographies.

